Breaking News
Home / Top News / The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VERB, LB, GVA and VAL

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VERB, LB, GVA and VAL

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.      

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (f/k/a nFüsz, Inc.) (NASDAQGS: VERB)
Class Period: January 3, 2018 to May 2, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

The filed complaint alleges that Verb Technology Company, Inc. (f/k/a nFüsz, Inc.) violated federal securities laws by issuing materially false and/or misleading information and/or failing to disclose material information. Specifically, Defendants made  false  and/or  misleading  statements  as  to  the  scope  of  the  Agreement  with  Oracle as  the Company did not have a contract with Oracle to jointly develop and market the Company’s product and that as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the VERB lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/verb-technology-company-inc-f-k-a-nfusz-inc-fusz-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB)
Class Period: May 31, 2018 to November 19, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

During the class period, L Brands, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Victoria’s Secret and PINK businesses were having a material adverse effect on the Company’s cash flow, liquidity and debt levels; (b) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the ability of the Company to sustain its dividend; (c) the MD&A disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (d) the risk factor disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (e) the representations about L Brands’ disclosure controls in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (f) the certifications issued by Defendants Wexner and Burgdoerfer on L Brands disclosure controls were materially false and misleading; and (g) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about L Brands’ then-current business operations and future financial prospects.

Get additional information about the LB lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/l-brands-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA)
Class Period: October 26, 2018 to August 1, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Granite Construction Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had assumed certain risks in connection with its heavy civil joint venture projects bid between 2012 and 2014; (2) there was an “untenable” imbalance of risk sharing between the Company and the joint venture project owners; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional project costs for its joint venture projects; (4) the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional costs in connection with certain project disputes; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the GVA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/granite-construction-incorporated-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL)
Class Period: April 11, 2019 to July 31, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2019

During the class period, Valaris plc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was plagued by a weak ultra-deepwater segment, massive cash usage, and significant negative cash flow; (ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s second quarter 2019 results; (iii) the merger leading to Valaris’s establishment could not deliver on its touted benefits; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the VAL lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/valaris-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
[email protected]
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.