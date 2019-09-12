The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VNTR, NFLX, IFF and EVH

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR)

Class Period: (a) between August 2, 2017 and October 29, 2018, inclusive; (b) in or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or around August 3, 2017; and (c) in or traceable to the Company’s secondary public offering conducted on or around December 4, 2017.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

During the class period, Venator Materials PLC allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the fire damage at the Pori facility was far more extensive than disclosed to investors, rendering the facility beyond repair; (b) the true cost of the Pori facility fire exceeded $1 billion, hundreds of millions of dollars beyond the limits of the Company’s insurance policy; (c) the Company was paying rebuilding premiums, and thereby incurring tens of millions of dollars in additional costs, in a futile attempt to expedite the rehabilitation process; (d) Venator had lost, essentially without prospect of rehabilitation, 80% of the production capacity of the Pori facility, and thus lost a substantial portion of one of its largest revenue producing assets; and (e) the Company’s reported annual Titanium Dioxide production capacity had been inflated by approximately 104,000 metric tons, or 15%.

Get additional information about the VNTR lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/venator-materials-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NFLX)

Class Period: April 17, 2019 to July 17, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 20, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Netflix, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Netflix would not be able to gain its expected target number of new subscribers in the second quarter of 2019; (2) Netflix would also lose subscribers from the United States in the second quarter of 2019; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the NFLX lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/netflix-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF)

Class Period: May 7, 2018 to August 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 11, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Frutarom Industries Ltd. (“Frutarom”), which the Company acquired in 2018, had bribed customers in Russia and Ukraine; (2) that senior management at Frutarom were aware of such improper payments; (3) that, as a result, Frutarom’s financial results were materially overstated; (4) that, as a result of the improper payments, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny; (5) that the Company had not completed adequate due diligence before acquiring Frutarom; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unlikely to achieve purported synergies from the acquisition; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the IFF lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/international-flavors-fragrances-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH)

Class Period: March 3, 2017 to May 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

Evolent Health, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Evolent’s partnership model was not aligned with its partners, as it was designed to parasitically increase its own revenue by extracting enormous administrative and management fees at the expense of its partners such as Passport Health Plan (“Passport”); (2) Passport was struggling financially, particularly after Kentucky cut its reimbursement rates, and the partnership between Evolent and Passport was becoming increasingly unsustainable; (3) Evolent was draining Passport of functions, employees, and money to such an extent that Passport was left on the verge of insolvency; (4) for several months, Passport was conducting a bidding process to sell itself to a financial buyer to prevent liquidation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the EVH lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/evolent-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.