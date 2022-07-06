The Kor Group Launches New Residential Lifestyle Brand with Wray North Dallas, 276 Apartments and Townhomes in North Dallas

Now Leasing – Extensive Renovations and Rebrand Complete

DALLAS, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Kor Group, a vertically-integrated real estate investment, development, and management firm, today announced the launch of a new approachable residential lifestyle brand in tandem with the completion of comprehensive renovations at Wray North Dallas , an inviting, lush, garden-style apartment and townhome community comprised of 276 units just west of Plano, TX. Wray North Dallas (formerly known as Marsh Creek Apartments) features traditional one- and two-bedroom apartments as well as two-story townhomes with convenient adjacent parking. Wray North Dallas is under the management of Lincoln Property Company.

Kor is thrilled to launch its new approachable residential lifestyle brand in North Dallas, with the debut of the community’s newly renovated common areas, amenities, and interiors. Guided by creating inspiring spaces for everyone, Wray introduces an approachable residential living experience grounded in accessibility — led by Kor’s unique expertise in repositioning multifamily assets that merge design, branding, modern amenities, and comfort in communities that create lasting value for all stakeholders. Wray North Dallas is Kor’s third acquisition in Texas in the past year and is the sister property to its luxury lifestyle brand Whitney—a modern high-rise in historic Uptown Dallas.

Wray’s reimagined interiors feature light and airy finishes, modern open floor plans, private entrances, nine foot or vaulted ceilings, private patios and balconies, stainless steel appliances, spacious closets, and more. Select units offer creek or pool views, fenced-in yards, and fireplaces. Floorplans range from 500-1,150 square feet.

The expansive 15-acre indoor-outdoor community has been updated with a resort-style swimming pool, pool deck and pergola, outdoor TVs and grilling area, creekside bocce ball court and lounge, fitness center and spin room, resident clubhouse, dog park, and wash station.

“We are excited to launch our new lifestyle brand with Wray North Dallas,” said Jeremy Basloe, Principal, The Kor Group. “Wray uniquely offers an unparalleled lifestyle for current and future residents at a strong value, with resort-like amenities, in-home designer finishes, and a perfect location close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and the greater DFW metro area.”

Located at 18749 Marsh Lane, the small-town atmosphere of the Timberglen neighborhood offers residents at Wray North Dallas direct access to 15 acres of lush, creekfront property. Despite its remote feel, the community is just minutes from Kroger, Walmart, Starbucks, and a variety of restaurants and shops. Wray North Dallas provides convenient access to President George Bush Turnpike and the Dallas North Tollway, making it a quick commute to all the DFW metro has to offer.

For leasing information please visit www.wraynorthdallas.com or call 972-306-8505.

About The Kor Group

The Kor Group is an international real estate investment and management company with extensive holdings and development experience in commercial real estate properties. Since its inception in 1999, Kor has acquired and developed hospitality, residential, and office assets valued in excess of $3 billion. Central to Kor’s investment strategy is value creation through distinctive design and branding. By fusing creative design with an agile investment and development discipline, Kor has amassed a portfolio of high performing assets and has built a signature brand translatable across its properties. Kor has acquired, repositioned, and managed over 15 million square feet of residential, mixed use, hotel, commercial office, and retail space. Kor has over $1 billion in active developments – 1.4 million square feet in the acquisition, development, or construction stage, including ground-up development, value-add repositioning, and adaptive reuse. www.thekorgroup.com.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction, and development, in addition to property management. In 2019, Lincoln Property Company’s residential division formed a strategic partnership with Cadillac Fairview (CF), a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class retail, office, residential, industrial, and mixed-use assets. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $36 billion of assets across the Americas, Asia, and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe. Lincoln is currently the second largest multifamily manager in the United States with more than 210,000 units under management. For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com/business-services .

