The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles and The Korea Tourism Organization LA branch held A campaign to promote Korean traditional culture for USC students

USC students getting Korean calligraphy with their Korean Names USC students created Korean names and received them in Korean calligraphy.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles (Director Sangwon Jung) held various “K-Pop Festa” events at USC on Friday, September 23, to commemorate the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and the United States.

The event was in collaboration with the department of ▲USC Communications, and various programs were held, including the final match of the ▲K-pop cover dance U.S. and the ▲K-pop idol Kim Se-jeong & Kingdom concert. In addition, the LA branch of the Korea Tourism Organization (Executive Director You Hyun Jang) actively promoted the essence of Korean culture to the U.S. by a “Little K-folk Village” campaign, promoting traditional Korean games such as Tuho and Jegichagi. Since the viral Netflix original, Squid Game, featured traditional Korean games, there has been a drastic interest in the United States in what Koreans play in childhood. Meanwhile, at the event, the Global No.1 Ginseng Brand, CheongKwanJang’s HongSamWon, and I-Pass Student Tonic that use 6-year-grown Korean Ginseng were distributed, which is well known to help natural energy boost and bolster cognitive function. In addition, USC students had their Korean names written in Korean calligraphy as a takeaway gift.

The concert of Kim Se-jeong and rookie boy group Kingdom, the highlight event in the last order, culminated in the event, heating the on-site enthusiasm of K-pop fans. ▲Kim Se-jeong is a K-pop star from Produce 101 (final 2nd place) and has worked as a group “I.O.I” and “Gugudan,” and recently appeared on Netflix dramas “Mysterious Rumor” and “Competition in Man” have become global Hallyu stars. Kim Se-jeong sang her signature songs such as “Flower Road” and “It Must Be Love” at the event, and she also planned to have Q&A time with fans, raising expectations from local fans. In addition, ▲ Kingdom is a seven-member boy group from GF Entertainment, and “Ascension,” the title track in the fourth mini-album, “History of Kingdom,” released in April, has gained popularity among Amazon Music’s “Best Selling Digital Song Chart” and “K-Pop Top.”

