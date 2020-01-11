The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Armstrong Flooring, Inc., Investors (AFI)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Armstrong Flooring, Inc., (“Armstrong” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AFI) securities between March 6, 2018 and November 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Armstrong investors have until January 14, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On May 3, 2019, Armstrong Flooring’s Chief Executive Officer abruptly resigned.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.75, nearly 12%, to close at $13.14 per share on May 3, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 5, 2019, before the market opened, Armstrong Flooring reported $165.6 million net sales for third quarter 2019, a nearly 21% decline year-over-year, and a net loss of $31.4 million. The Company also cut its full year 2019 guidance for adjusted EBITDA to a range of $20 million to $25 million, from prior guidance range of $46 million to $54 million, citing “larger distributor movements on inventory” than anticipated.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.90 per share, or nearly 44%, to close at $3.70 per share on November 5, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

