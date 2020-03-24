The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Investors (SPR)

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (“Spirit” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPR) securities between October 31, 2019 and January 29, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  Spirit investors have until April 10, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On January 30, 2020, Spirit issued a press release announcing executive officer changes. Therein, Spirit stated that it “did not comply with its established accounting processes related to certain potential contingent liabilities that were received by Spirit after the end of third quarter 2019.”  Moreover, the Company stated that, “[i]n light of these findings,” Spirits’ Chief Financial Officer, Jose Garcia, and Principal Accounting Officer, John Gilson, resigned from their positions.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.56, or nearly 4%, to close at $65.08 per share on January 30, 2020, on usually heavy trading volume.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (2) the Company did not comply with its established accounting principles related to potential contingent liabilities; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Spirit securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 10, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.  To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.  If you purchased Spirit securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

