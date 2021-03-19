Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Investors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (“Ormat” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ORA) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 1, 2021, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled “Ormat: Dirty Dealings in ‘Clean’ Energy.” According to the report, the Company “has engaged in what we believe to be widespread and systematic acts of intentional corruption,” adding that it “expect[s] the blowback to these revelations to be severe, threatening Ormat’s contracts in its most lucrative markets.” The report alleges that Hidenburg “uncovered evidence tying Ormat to corruption with senior government officials,” and “direct evidence tying Ormat to corruption with senior Guatemalan government officials” further noting “Ormat paid contractors in Kenya tied to corrupt government officials.”

On this news, Ormat’s stock price fell $1.00, or 1.1%, to close at $84.67 per share on March 1, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The same day, after the market closed, Ormat responded to the report and acknowledged that “[t]he Company is aware of claims being investigated in Israel regarding Ravit Barniv, an Ormat Board member, and Hezi Kattan, the Company’s General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.” Though the “claims involve Ms. Barniv’s and Mr. Kattan’s work at another company, prior to joining Ormat,” the Company announced that it would “transfer the responsibility for the Company’s compliance function to other members of the Ormat management team until these issues are resolved.”

On this news, Ormat’s stock price fell $1.68, or nearly 2%, to close at $82.99 per share on March 2, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Ormat securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.   If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles
Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007
[email protected]
www.frankcruzlaw.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.