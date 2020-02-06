The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Geron Corporation (GERN)

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming March 23, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Geron Corporation (“Geron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GERN ) investors who purchased securities between March 19, 2018 and September 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On March 27, 2018, STAT published a report revealing that the Company’s recent stock performance was due to “flimsy” claims in connection to the efficacy of imetelstat, Geron’s experimental myelofibrosis treatment. STAT stated that the available data for imetelstat undercuts Geron’s representations as to the drug’s efficacy.

On this news, Geron’s share price fell $1.75, or over 29%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $4.23 per share on March 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on September 27, 2018, Geron disclosed its Phase 2 study results for imetelstat failed to meet its primary efficacy endpoints.

On this news, Geron’s share price fell $3.92, or over 62%, to close at $2.31 per share on September 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had misled investors about the clinical study results for imetelstat; and (2) that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Geron securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 23, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected] , or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

