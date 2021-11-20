The Liberty Union Mortgage Team Helps Home Buyers Outbid Other Offers While Post-pandemic Real Estate Market Still Soars

Jason Solowsky, Branch Manager Jason Solowsky, Branch Manager for the Liberty Union Team

NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J., Nov. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The United States is tentatively emerging from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, and the real estate market hasn’t been this hot in decades. That’s why one mortgage lender is urging buyers to act fast and get offers accepted to preemptively beat out the competition.

The Liberty Union Team at Homebridge Financial Services, Inc., based in New Jersey, is helping would-be homeowners take advantage of the current upward trend through its novel Power Purchase Program, through which clients consistently outbid other buyers in this competitive market. “We know how to quickly and correctly lock incredibly favorable rates in early for borrowers,” says branch manager Jason Solowsky.

The Power Purchase Program provides two major benefits to clients that apply for their mortgages through the firm. First, they lock in their rate. When rates increase, purchasing power decreases, so quickly locking in these favorable rates is in the best interest of their clients.

Second, fully processing and underwriting buyers gives them the edge to stand out from the rest of the offers because an approved loan is as good as a cash offer for the sellers.

That kind of certainty is invaluable at a time when the booming property market makes every home sale more competitive. Demand for homes soared last year and continues to outstrip supply in many parts of the country — in New York, for example, one expert recently described a “crazy” market for buying property.

“Due to the competitive market with multiple buyers and low inventory, it is harder for buyers to get their offers accepted than it was before the pandemic,” Solowsky says. “My team and I have been helping our clients stand out from other buyers to win bidding wars and make the dream of homeownership a reality for every customer, every day.”

Through the Power Purchase Program, the Liberty Union Team fully underwrites and approves clients, guaranteeing that they will receive the lending offer that is strongest for them.

This streamlines the process for a seamless purchase at a favorable rate. Clients with this real purchasing power outbid other buyers who don’t have a team like Solowsky’s backing them up.

The Liberty Union Team also provides a wide range of lending options for multi-family residences, condos, refinances, first-time homebuyers, “lock and shop” mortgages of set interest rates, and so-called jumbo mortgages, making it likely they can match a loan to any buyer’s unique situation.

Repaying frontline workers with superior loans

Although Solowsky’s services are available to anyone, he takes particular pride in his ever-expanding client base of frontline workers. From law enforcement to firefighters and from teachers to healthcare workers, state troopers, and others, he is aware of the burdens they have faced during the pandemic and wants to repay the good they do in the community.

Solowsky, who got his start in the mortgage sector in 2005, and his team get personally invested in each client’s mortgage, using their first-rate skills and understanding of real estate and loans to ensure favorable terms for the would-be homeowner. Thanks to that same skill set, they can also accelerate the entire process from pre-approval to closing.

The around-the-clock support and accessibility Solowsky and his team offer all clients is another reason they continue to build solid word of mouth that no advertising campaign could beat. That non-stop commitment to clients has seen the business grow year on year. This team has maintained its momentum throughout the pandemic and will carry it through to 2022.

Using expertise help buyers win

With more than 15 years of experience in the industry, Solowsky uses his comprehensive knowledge of mortgages and properties to help his clients qualify for loans that include protection against interest rate rises in the future. He cites the pandemic as an example of how unpredictable life can be and the need to ensure stability.

“Buying a home is one of the most important decisions that someone will ever make. Being able to guide people into getting the right property at the best rates and terms is what attracted me to this industry, and it’s what drives me to work my hardest every day,” he says.

