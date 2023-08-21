The last day of trading of the Fund’s shares on CBOE will be Sept. 11, 2023

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — The Board of Trustees of the Northern Lights Fund Trust IV (the “Board”) has authorized an orderly liquidation of the Long Cramer Tracker ETF (Symbol: “LJIM”). On Aug. 17, 2023, the Board determined that closing and liquidating the Fund was in the best interests of the Fund and its shareholders.

The last day of trading of the Fund’s shares on CBOE will be Sept. 11, 2023 (“Closing Date”), which will also be the last day the Fund will accept creation units from authorized participants. Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Fund prior to the Closing Date and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. Authorized Participants may redeem baskets of shares for a pro rata portion of the Fund’s portfolio on hand through the Closing Date.

The Fund is expected to cease operations, liquidate its assets, and distribute the liquidation proceeds to shareholders on Sept. 21, 2023 (the “Liquidation Date”).

From the Closing Date Sept. 11, 2023, through the Liquidation Date Sept. 21, 2023, shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers and there is no assurance that there will be a market for the Fund’s shares during this time period. Between the Closing Date and the Liquidation Date, the Fund will be in the process of closing down and liquidating its portfolio. This process will result in the Fund increasing its cash holdings and, as a consequence, not tracking its underlying index.

Shareholders remaining on Sept. 21, 2023, will receive cash at the net asset value of their shares as of that date, which will include any capital gains and dividends as of such date. The liquidating cash distribution to shareholders will be treated as payment in exchange for their shares. The liquidation of the Fund’s shares may be treated as a taxable event. Shareholders should contact their tax adviser to discuss the income tax consequences of the liquidation. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.

“We started LJIM in order to facilitate a conversation with Jim Cramer around his stock picks as the other side to the Short Cramer ETF [symbol: SJIM],” said Matthew Tuttle, the fund’s adviser, “Unfortunately, Mr. Cramer and CNBC have been unwilling to engage in dialogue and instead have chosen to ignore the funds, therefore there is no reason to keep the long side going. Going forward we will just focus on the short side.”

This supplement provides new and additional information beyond that contained in the Summary Prospectus, Prospectus, and SAI and should be read in conjunction with those documents. The Summary Prospectus, Prospectus and SAI have each been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are incorporated by reference. Copies of these documents may be obtained without charge by visiting www.crameretfs.com or by calling 1-888-723-2821 (toll-free). For additional information regarding the liquidation, shareholders of the Funds may call 1-888-562-8880 (toll-free).

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Long Cramer ETF. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained at CramerETFs.com or by calling 888-723-2821. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. The Long Cramer Tracker ETF is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Tuttle Capital Management is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. Short sales involve unlimited loss potential since the market price of securities sold short may continuously increase 12787079-NLD-08182023

Contact:

Matthew Tuttle

347-852-0548

mtuttle@tuttlecap.com

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com