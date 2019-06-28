The Longview Economic Development Corporation Approves a Performance Contract with AAON, Inc.

LONGVIEW, Texas, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) Board of Directors voted to approve a performance contract Friday for AAON, Inc.

AAON, a world leader in the manufacture of premium HVAC equipment, will relocate the manufacturing of its SA Series self-contained unit product to its facility in Longview, 203 Gum Springs Road. The company will make a capital investment of $28 million, including the construction of a new facility, equipment and the creation of 125 new jobs. The first phase of facility expansion, 195,000 sq. ft., will be completed by October 2020. The ultimate build-out of 422,000 sq. ft. is tentatively scheduled for 2022 completion.

“I am thrilled that AAON has chosen to locate a new portion of their operations to their Longview facility. Existing companies are the backbone to our community and we are honored with their decision to invest, grow, and prosper in Longview.” Mayor Andy Mack.

“AAON has been an incredible community partner for Longview since 1991. We are pleased that AAON has selected our community for their expansion project. This decision certainly is a testament to the work ethic and capabilities that Longview can provide.” Wayne Mansfield, President/CEO LEDCO.

“We continue to strengthen our business with the expansion of our Longview operation. The exceptional workforce in the East Texas area provides a great opportunity for us to grow the company and create value for our customers and stockholders.” Gary Fields, AAON President

About AAON

AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing a and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps and coils. Since its founding in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com .

About LEDCO

The Longview Economic Development Corporation was created by the voters of Longview in 1991 under the Development Act of 1979 (Texas Revised Civil Statutes Article 5190.6) section 4A for the purpose of creating and retaining primary jobs. The Corporation’s independent board of directors, five voting members, five non-voting members, is appointed by the mayor and city council. The Corporation owns two business parks in Longview with 1,200 acres of land.