Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / The LoRa Alliance® Accelerates LoRaWAN® Network Deployments to Further Drive Mass Scale for the Internet of Things

The LoRa Alliance® Accelerates LoRaWAN® Network Deployments to Further Drive Mass Scale for the Internet of Things

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

New Gateway Test and Measurement Guidelines and White Paper on Radio Coexistence Issues and Solutions Facilitate Ease of Deployment of LoRaWAN Networks

LoRa Alliance® Accelerates LoRaWAN® Network Deployments

New Gateway Test and Measurement Guidelines and White Paper on Radio Coexistence Issues and Solutions Facilitate Ease of Deployment of LoRaWAN Networks

New Gateway Test and Measurement Guidelines and White Paper on Radio Coexistence Issues and Solutions Facilitate Ease of Deployment of LoRaWAN Networks

FREMONT, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today issued two best practices documents to standardize and accelerate LoRaWAN network deployments. The new guidelines for LoRaWAN gateways provide recommendations for what and how to measure RF performance to standardize and accelerate deployments. The new white paper reviews considerations for deploying gateways outdoors and recommends best practices to minimize interference.

“This year is all about scale,” said Donna Moore, CEO and chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “The LoRa Alliance has been laser focused on advancements to the LoRaWAN standard that make deployments easier–which is critical for achieving mass scaling. Following these guidelines and best practices provides confidence in gateway performance and simplifies deployments to assist users to get their LoRaWAN networks up and running quickly with optimal performance. On behalf of the LoRa Alliance I also want to thank Michel Gilbert from founding and board member company Kerlink for his expertise and tremendous support in developing the white paper.”

The Gateway Test and Measurement Guidelines standardizes RF measurements for LoRaWAN gateways. Following the new guidelines supports rapid deployments by ensuring all gateways are tested in a same manner. This in turn allows users to validate the testing more easily and compare results between gateways, thereby simplifying operational assessments and network planning for deployment.

The White Paper on Radio Coexistence Issues and Solutions, details the phenomenon which could cause interference and desensitization of the LoRaWAN gateways and recommendations to avoid it. For many use cases, LoRaWAN gateways may need to be collocated with other radio systems such as cellular base stations (GSM/UMTS/LTE) or TV emitters. This paper examines the potential issues and provides guidance on how to install LoRaWAN gateways to avoid interference from out-of-band and in-band sources. Understanding the potential issues and addressing them up front ensures networks can be deployed quickly and with optimal performance.

To learn more about LoRaWAN, the LoRa Alliance, the benefits of membership, and to keep up with the alliance’s latest developments, please follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter or visit our website.

About the LoRa Alliance:
The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members collaborate closely and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. Deployed by 150 major mobile network operators globally, LoRaWAN connectivity is available in more than 160 countries, with continual expansion. More information: http://lora-alliance.org/

LoRa Alliance® and LoRaWAN® are registered trademarks, used with permission.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fc65648-2031-4d64-b5f4-61b93e4da54e

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT
Amber Moak for LoRa Alliance
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.