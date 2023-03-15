2022 LoRa Alliance Contribution Award Winners LoRa Alliance Recognizes Industry Leaders Who Significantly Advanced the LoRaWAN® Standard

ORLANDO, Fla., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced the winners of its annual Contribution Awards during a live ceremony at LoRaWAN Live Orlando. The awards recognize individuals and companies for their leadership, service, and contributions to the LoRa Alliance over the past year.

“Our LoRaWAN Live events showcase the LoRa Alliance ecosystem’s innovations and accomplishments to develop and deploy the LoRaWAN standard,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “Therefore, it is only fitting that we recognize and celebrate our members’ who have significantly contributed to advancing the LoRaWAN standard. LoRaWAN’s position as the market leading LPWAN technology is only possible because of our members’ support and hard work, and I am honored to celebrate them today.”

The Contribution Awards program is an annual recognition honoring outstanding leadership, service and contributions to the LoRa Alliance over the past year. This year’s full list of winners is:

Lifetime Achievement Award

Yannick Delibie, Corporate CTIO, Kerlink, President and CEO, Kerlink Inc: An active member of the Board of Directors, Yannick has also contributed to the LoRa Alliance Technical Committee from its inception and participated in a wide variety of other committees including the Marketing Committee, the Smart Metering Task Force, Utilities Working Group, and served as Vice-Chair of the Roadmap Working Group.

Corporate Award

LORIOT: Since its inception in 2015, LORIOT has played a prominent role in the LoRaWAN ecosystem contributing to the dissemination of LoRaWAN technology and its success all over the world. They are an active contributing member across Committees, Working Groups and Task Forces.

Senet: As a founding member of LoRa Alliance, Senet regularly contributes to organizational strategy, technology evolution, ecosystem growth, and tactical program execution. Multiple members of Senet's team actively participate in a wide variety of Committees, Working Groups, Task Forces, as well as sitting on the Board of Directors.

Leadership Award

Mostafa Ibrahim of Actility led the successful delivery of the Payload Codec API Specification

Davide Orifiamma of Semtech led the successful delivery of the Relay Specification

Distinguished Service Award

Milesight IoT: As one of the first LoRa Alliance members in China, the company is committed to developing certified LoRaWAN devices, and providing solutions and in-depth market education. With proactive collaboration with partners from more than 120 countries and regions, Milesight IoT has deployed numerous LoRaWAN solutions in smart buildings, smart cities and smart agriculture around the world.

Eric Hewitson, Wyld Networks: His contributions are far-reaching across many vertical working groups, such as Smart Agriculture, Smart Industry, and Smart Utilities. Eric is always active, volunteering and sharing resources for the greater good. He sets the standard for LoRa Alliance member participation and engagement.

Team Award

This LoRa Alliance team was instrumental in recruiting a robust and engaging end-user group to participate in the LoRaWAN World Expo.

Bryon BeMiller: Semtech

Pierre Gelpi: Semtech

Rémi Demerlé: Semtech

Rémi Lorrain: Semtech

This LoRa Alliance team followed the vision of the LoRa Alliance to enable IPv6 over LoRaWAN, contributing to all stages of development from technical specifications to certification.

Hussein Al HAJ Hassan: Acklio

Laurent Toutain: IMT Atlantique

Iván Martínez: IMT Atlantique

Rémi Demerlé: Semtech

Dominique Barthel: Orange

Innovation Award

Enthu Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd. Team Enthu Tech and Xorowin used LoRaWAN to address a very demanding use case and promotes their LoRaWAN industrial IoT solutions across the Indian and African markets.

TEKTELIC designed a comprehensive LoRaWAN respiratory health monitoring solution known as eDoctor. It was designed to meet a need for a simple, reliable, low-maintenance and easy-to-deploy wireless device to continuously monitor key vital signs to support early intervention and promote continuous monitoring in high-risk environments.

From our Lifetime Achievement Award Winner

I would like to thank all members of the Alliance who contribute to this journey towards mass adoption of LoRaWAN connectivity technology. In 2013, Kerlink started our journey with the integration of the first gateway based on Semtech’s LoRa® technology. My personal involvement is daily, and I am proud to participate in this growth by sharing our experience and expertise in this innovative and moving market. The best is coming!

––Yannick Delibie, Corporate CTIO, Kerlink, President and CEO, Kerlink Inc, Member of the LoRa Alliance Board of Directors, Vice-Chair of the Roadmap Workgroup, LoRa Alliance

From our Corporate Award Winners

Winning the Corporate Award from the LoRa Alliance is a great honor for LORIOT, and we are proud to be recognized for our ongoing commitment to driving the growth and adoption of LoRaWAN technology worldwide. Since 2015, we have been dedicated to enabling IoT connectivity for businesses and organizations around the globe, and this award is a confirmation of the daily efforts of our entire team to help our customers unlock the full potential of IoT. We are excited to continue collaborating with the Alliance and its members to shape the future of IoT and create a truly connected world.

––Julian Studer, LORIOT CEO & Founder

Senet is honored to receive the Corporate Award from the LoRa Alliance, and I’d like to congratulate all of those who contributed to another year of historical growth in the LoRaWAN market. As a founding member of the LoRa Alliance, Senet has been active across the organization since its inception. We share the LoRa Alliance’s commitment to the growth and promotion of the LoRaWAN standard and are proud that our innovative approach to delivering cost-effective and highly reliable network coverage has expanded the opportunity for companies to easily deploy and manage scalable IoT solutions where and when they are needed.

–– Bruce Chatterley, CEO of Senet

About LoRa Alliance®

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both fixed and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 170 major mobile network operators globally, with connectivity available worldwide. More information: lora-alliance.org

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN® and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are registered marks.

