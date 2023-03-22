STAMFORD, Conn., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) (“Lovesac” or the “Company”), the home furnishing brand best known for its Sactionals, The World’s Most Adaptable Couch, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Virtual Forum on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 9:30 am Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, investor.lovesac.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as our customers’ lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and the Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge System. As a recipient of Repreve’s 5th Annual Champions of Sustainability, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand’s design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch-feel points in the form of our own showrooms as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers. LOVESAC, SACTIONAL and THE WORLD’S MOST ADAPTABLE COUCH are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Rachel Schacter, ICR

(203) 682-8200

InvestorRelations@lovesac.com