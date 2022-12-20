The Lung Cancer Foundation of America is producing a pilot program to help educate hairdressers about simple questions they can ask their clients

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lung cancer is a leading cause of death for Black men and women, and research shows that hairdressers are some of the most trusted people in the African American community. The Lung Cancer Foundation of America is producing an easy-to-follow training video for hairdressers, so they help relay critical information about lung cancer to the black community.

Hairdressers often ask: “How are the kids?” or, How’s your hair?” But through a targeted training program with the LCFA, if a client is diagnosed with lung cancer, hairdressers could soon be asking: “What’s your biomarker?”

Asking: “What is my Biomarker?” is an essential question because each cancer tumor is unique, and some have specific traits called biomarkers. If you can identify what type of cancer you have, there may be treatments that target that specific biomarker. This is called targeted therapy. In many cases, these treatments mean taking pills instead of chemotherapy and radiation. Asking for biomarker testing is extremely important in treating your cancer and improving your quality of life.

To help hairstylists understand more about biomarkers, clinical trials, and lung screenings, the Lung Cancer Foundation of America will share easy-to-follow but critical information with the salon industry. As part of a fully integrated public relations plan, the LCFA has produced a short but effective training video for hairstylists nationwide. Together, salon employees and the Lung Cancer Foundation of America can help educate the public, and the black community specifically, about living with lung cancer and important questions to ask your health professional.

