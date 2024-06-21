ST. LOUIS, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Saint Louis, MO, June 2024 – The M&A Advisor announced ButcherJoseph & Co. Associate Trey Dodd as one of the recipients of the 15th Annual Emerging Leaders Awards.

The M&A Advisor, a globally renowned organization known for recognizing and showcasing leading M&A, financing, and turnaround professionals, established this awards program to honor excellence and foster mentorship and professional development among emerging leaders in the corporate finance and dealmaking industries.

The M&A Advisor has recognized over a thousand professionals who remain at the top of their professions and Emerging Leader Award winners have a significant effect on the advancement of our industry. Trey was chosen from a pool of prominent nominees for his notable accomplishments in business and in service to the community. Evaluation and selection of the nominees was completed by an independent judging panel.

“The world of dealmaking is always changing, and, over the past 15 years, The M&A Advisor has recognized the brilliance of over fifteen hundred professionals—experts who set the bar high in their fields. The Emerging Leader Award recipients, who have the spirit of innovation and ambition, are ready to shape the future of our industry. By creating a network of business visionaries, philanthropists, educators, and personal growth mentors, we are building a vibrant ‘leadership community.’ Our mission is clear: to give these rising stars the tools and motivation to not only succeed in their careers but also to make a positive difference in the lives of others, thus sparking a wave of transformation,” said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor.

ButcherJoseph Managing Partner Joe Strycharz stated, “Trey’s hard work and dedication to our clients and the local community uphold a long-standing tradition of excellence at ButcherJoseph, earning Trey the M&A Advisor Emerging Leaders award. Since joining our firm, Trey has made a significant impact, contributing to numerous complex engagements and several high-profile transactions. We look forward to his continued growth and success.”

The M&A Advisor will welcome the winners of the Emerging Leaders Award at a formal black-tie Awards Gala in New York City. This distinguished event will present them to the business community and recognize their outstanding accomplishments. The Emerging Leaders Awards Gala is part of the 2024 Leadership in Dealmaking Summit on September 23-24, 2024. This unique event connects current and former recipients of the Emerging Leaders Award with each other and industry leaders.

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in sale transactions to strategic and financial buyers , employee ownership transactions (ESOPs), capital advisory (debt & equity), and valuations and fairness opinions for privately held businesses. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis, MO with a presence in Miami, Palm Beach, and Washington, DC and offices in Chicago, Charlotte, Scottsdale, and Nashville.

About The M&A Advisor

Established in 1998, The M&A Advisor offers expertise and knowledge on mergers and acquisitions. It is known as the leading global organization for experts in M&A, restructuring, and corporate finance, providing a full spectrum of interrelated services. To learn more, please visit our website at www.maadvisor.com .

