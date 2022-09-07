The M&A Class Action Firm Announces the Investigation of Brigham Minerals, Inc. – MNRL

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL), relating to its proposed merger with Sitio Royalties Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, MNRL shareholders are expected to receive 1.133 shares of combined company per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/brigham-minerals-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. We were listed in the Top 50 in the 2018-2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2021 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm’s recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, in 2019 we recovered or secured six cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2022 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

