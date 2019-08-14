The Madison Square Garden Company Reschedules Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Conference Call

Breaking News
Aug. 14, 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) announced today that its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter earnings conference call has been rescheduled to Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time due to a scheduling issue. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.

To participate via telephone, please dial 877-347-9170 with the conference ID number 2397192 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The call will also be available via live webcast at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com under the heading “Investors.”

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 855-859-2056 (conference ID number 2397192). The call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. The webcast replay will be available on the website until Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

About The Madison Square Garden Company
The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; and The Chicago Theatre. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise. In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Vandal. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com.

   
Contacts:  
Kimberly Kerns
EVP and Chief Communications Officer
The Madison Square Garden Company
(212) 465-6442		 Ari Danes, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
The Madison Square Garden Company
(212) 465-6072
   
GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
