Breaking News
Home / Top News / The Madness Within Sets its Sights on Theatres this December 6th With New Poster

The Madness Within Sets its Sights on Theatres this December 6th With New Poster

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Los Angeles, CA , Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — – The Madness Within is a dramatic thriller, from production house Busted Knuckle Productions and director Hunter G. Williams (Cornered, The Crying Dead). Set to release across several countries, the film’s official release will take place in Q4 (December), through Acort International and Midnight Releasing. The film’s story involves a tormented businessman, who falls victim to his own vices.

The official trailer shows Russ (Williams) and his descent into darkness. On top-of-the-world one minute, Russ slowly becomes unhinged as his world falls apart. Trying to escape, Russ will have to face his own, inner demons before rising from the ashes again. And, Midnight Releasing has set December 6th as the film’s release. A theatrical release will take place, in the U.S., the United Kingdom and Australia on this same date. The latest on The Madness Within is here.

The Official Trailer for the film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwlIhck7o8Y

The Official Synopsis: Russ Washington is a successful businessman on top of the world. But when addiction, secrets, and faulty relationships send him spiraling down the rabbit hole, will he continue to plummet, or find the strength to carry on?

Release Date: December 6th, 2019 (Theatrical, VOD).

Director/writer: Hunter G. Williams. Producers: Hunter G. Williams and Justin Chien.

Cast: Hunter G. Williams, Edin Gali, Tessa Farrel, Lily Tomlin, Kristen Carpenter and Devon Ogden.

More release details to be posted at Midnight Releasing: https://midnightreleasing.com/

The BKP’s website: http://www.bustedknuckleproductions.com/streets

About Busted Knuckle Productions: Founded in 2009, Busted Knuckle Productions produces films in many genres, to bring audiences memorable film experiences. Partnering with leading distribution companies, Busted Knuckle Productions has brought several high quality film fare to screens, including 2011’s comedy Tomorrows End, 2012’s Action Thriller, Cornered, 2013’s horror thriller, The Crying Dead as well as several award winning short films. They will also be releasing the action thriller, 60 Minutes to Kill later this year. This film company continues to bring the best to the screen, across multiple release platforms.

Source: Story.KISSPR.com

Release ID: 12688

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.