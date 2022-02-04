The Makeup Shop at Boxwalla Launches, Offering Makeup Without Judgement

Discovery platform expands retail offering with an inclusive and diverse makeup destination

The Makeup Shop at Boxwalla The Makeup Shop at Boxwalla gives consumers interested in thoughtfully curated, high-quality products access to a shop that is focused on being inclusive and diverse, from the types of makeup products it offers to the brands that provide them.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today the discovery platform, Boxwalla , is announcing the opening of The Makeup Shop at Boxwalla. Curated in partnership with beauty influencer Lola Gusman , The Makeup Shop at Boxwalla gives consumers interested in thoughtfully curated, high-quality products access to a shop that is focused on being inclusive and diverse, from the types of makeup products it offers to the brands that provide them. The Makeup Shop at Boxwalla launched a Holiday preview in December. Products like lipsticks, multi-functional color cosmetics, and eyeshadow palettes were fast favorites and sold out quickly. Boxwalla also saw huge interest in the global products they offer that are typically hard to find in the U.S.

Lavanya Krishnan, Boxwalla Founder and CEO, is an Indian immigrant to the U.S. and knows first-hand the need for inclusivity in beauty. “As a brown immigrant and nerdy neuroscientist, it’s always been clear to me that I’m not the target audience for the typical department or luxury makeup store. And I’m not alone,” said Krishnan. “Makeup is personal. Some use it as an expression, others as armor, but everybody wants to use products they can feel good about. This is an extension of our Beauty Shop, and our curious consumer will be welcomed by diversity that goes beyond a range of foundation shades.”

For Boxwalla customers, inclusivity ranks high along with sustainability. The Makeup Shop at Boxwalla features stand-out brands like Lovinah, inspired by Africa and driven by science, Caribbean-inspired Plenitude, and minimalist brand, Flavedo Albedo, whose eco-friendly packaging and vibrant colors from eyes to cheeks give consumers a lot to feel good about. Other unique brands include Fluide, Manasi 7, Marie Hunter, Vapour, and Madame Gabriela. These partnerships reflect Boxwalla’s mission of offering a global perspective on beauty that is inclusive and free of judgment.

Traditionally, retailers have created “ethnic aisles,” and more recently “BIPOC aisles,” where both customers and brands are marked as being the exception rather than the norm. Boxwalla hopes to disrupt this outdated narrative by championing makeup art and artisans from around the world, highlighting the cultural roots of the products they sell, without delegating them to a separate space. Additionally, the company will collaborate with leaders in the makeup space like celebrity makeup artist, Kirin Bhatty, as part of an initiative to shift the conversation around makeup to be more inclusive, diverse, and judgment-free.

“As an immigrant, inclusivity and diversity for me is not a marketing strategy or trend, but the core upon which our business has been built,” said Krishnan. “Each aspect of our business serves to showcase the best from around the world, amplifying the most wonderful things and voices from different cultures.”

Boxwalla shipped its first box in 2015 and has doubled in size over the past two years during a pandemic. Founder Lavanya Krishnan has a background in neuroscience and a true obsession with understanding how people figure out what they like. The company is built to transport its consumers to a different place. Whether it’s beauty products, books, films, food, or fashion, Boxwalla aims to put you authentically into the presence of the artisans that created them.

About Boxwalla

Boxwalla is a discovery destination for curious people who want thoughtfully curated, high-quality products that expand their cultural and sensory experiences. Since our founding in 2015, we’ve focused on championing art and artisans from around the world to offer opportunities to discover new things to love through literature, film, beauty, food, and ethical fashion. For more, visit www.theboxwalla.com .

Media Contact:

Chris Fucanan

AquaLab PR for Boxwalla

chris@aqualabpr.com

916-684-9781

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bf7eca3-7610-4079-997d-1f430371529a