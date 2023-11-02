Gary Kinsey’s Riveting Autobiography Launched by Palmetto Publishing

Book Cover “The Man at the Table”: Unveiling a Life Shaped by Cannabis, Adventure, and Rebellion

New York, New York, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imagine evading maritime authorities for months. Once you touch solid ground, how do you celebrate? If you’re Gary Kinsey, you let out a fervent shout to the skies: “F*** you, Richard Nixon!”

Dive into Kinsey’s compelling life journey with his debut memoir, “The Man at the Table.” Readers will navigate a life teeming with passion, risk, and the undeniable allure of cannabis. From whirlwind romances to adrenaline-fueled smuggling escapades, Kinsey’s life is anything but ordinary.

Journey with him from the barracks in Germany, to the canals of Amsterdam, and the sun-kissed coasts of Florida, chronicling a man’s relentless pursuit of freedom, adventure, and a love for cannabis. Whether it’s using, selling, or smuggling, cannabis remains a steadfast companion in Kinsey’s odyssey against conformity.

For those intrigued by tales of defiance, unconventional living, and a thirst for life beyond borders, “The Man at the Table” is your next must-read. Immerse yourself in stories that captivate, moments that inspire, and insights from a man who’s truly lived on his own terms.

Order your copy today on Barnes & Noble.com. Stay connected with the author on www.TheManAtTheTable.com

About Gary Kinsey: Destined for an insurance career in Indiana, Gary Kinsey chose the call of the ocean over a desk in the Midwest. Throughout the years, he’s worn many hats—soldier, therapist, smuggler, Uber driver, and more. Today, he shares his kaleidoscope of experiences as an author. Residing in Gainesville, Florida, “The Man at the Table” is his debut literary endeavor.

Book Details:

Title: The Man at the Table

The Man at the Table Author: Gary Kinsey

Gary Kinsey Publisher: Palmetto Publishing

Palmetto Publishing Publication Date: November 28, 2023

November 28, 2023 ISBN-13: 979-8-8229-2475-8

For Media Inquiries: Shane Breen: shane@ahod.co. Available for interviews.

Attachment

Book Cover

CONTACT: Gary Kinsey themanatthetable.com garykinsey@themanatthetable.com