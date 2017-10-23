The mandatory share redemption concerning shares of AS Daugavpils Lokomotīvju Remonta Rūpnīca

On 24 October 2017, the mandatory share redemption concerning shares of AS Daugavpils Lokomotīvju Remonta Rūpnīca will start.

Hereby, AS Daugavpils Lokomotīvju Remonta Rūpnīca informs that on 24 October 2017 the mandatory share redemption offer made by OÜ Lokomotiiv Investeeringud concerning the shares of AS Daugavpils Lokomotīvju Remonta Rūpnīca will start based on decision No 168 of 17 October 2017 of the Financial and Capital Market Commission.

Information about the offer

Target Company: AS Daugavpils Lokomotīvju Remonta Rūpnīca, registration number 40003030219, registered address: Marijas iela 1, Daugavpils LV-5404, Latvia, telephone number: + 371 65404420, fax number: + 371 65404421, e-mail address: [email protected], web page address: www.dlrz.lv.

Offeror: Company OÜ Lokomotiiv Investeeringud, registered with the Enterprise Register of Estonia on 7 January 2005 with registration number: 11096115, registered address: Tartu mnt 18-18, Kesklinna linnaosa, Tallinn, Harju maakond, 10115, Estonia. On the date of signing of the prospectus, the offeror together with the shareholders of the Target Company who on the extraordinary shareholders meeting of 7 September 2017 have voted for exclusion of the company’s shares from the regulated market own 63.31% of all voting shares of the Target Company.

The redemption price is EUR 0.44 per one share.

The offer term is 30 (thirty) calendar days starting from 24 October 2017 (until 22 November 2017 including).

Attached: Prospectus of the mandatory share redemption offer of AS Daugavpils Lokomotīvju Remonta Rūpnīca

Natālija Petrova

Member of the Board

t. 65404420, [email protected]