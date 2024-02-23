ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMGI), (“The Marquie Group” “TMGI” or the “Company”) an emerging leader in the health and beauty space, proudly declares a major stride in financial health by retiring a substantial amount of debt. The company has successfully eliminated an additional $150,000 of its debt this year, accumulating to a total debt reduction of nearly $750,000 in under two years. This financial maneuver has significantly boosted the company’s income from derivative liabilities, exceeding $1.8 million in the last fiscal year.

Marc Angell, the CEO of The Marquie Group, shared his excitement about this achievement: “Securing capital is crucial for the expansion of our brand portfolio and product offerings. Successfully reducing our debt is key to enhancing shareholder value and is a testament to our effective long-term strategic planning.”

The Marquie Group is known for its Whim brand, a line of health and beauty products that promise safety, efficacy, and quality. Whim products are available through various channels including SimplyWhim.com, Amazon, and on Public Square. The brand stands out for its commitment to consumer health and well-being, born out of a necessity for higher standards and regulations in the beauty industry.

About The Marquie Group, Inc.

The Marquie Group, Inc. stands as a burgeoning direct-to-consumer entity, emphasizing the creation and delivery of premier health and beauty solutions to enhance lives. Whim products adhere to FDA-mandated Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), ensuring each product’s purity, potency, safety, and effectiveness. They offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, a testament to their confidence in their product range. Whim products are proudly made in the USA. The full product range is available at simplywhim.com, and to the audience of our wholly owned subsidiary, Music of Your Life®, which holds the distinction of being the world’s longest-running syndicated music radio service.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.

Investor and Media Inquiries

