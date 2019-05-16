The Matian Firm dba La Liga Defensora is proud to announce the appointment of Attorney Frances Arroyo Shawn Matian, Founder of The Matian Firm dba. La Liga Defensora, is quoted as saying, “Frances is an attorney who’s cut from a different cloth. Her energy, passion, and fervor for the Latin community is unrivaled. Her enthusiasm is contagious and we’re very excited to have her as part of the team.”

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Frances Arroyo is a Board Certified Expert in Immigration & Nationality Law . She is a graduate of American University (BA, 2007) and attended Thomas Jefferson School of Law where she obtained her law degree with a specialty in Global Legal Studies in 2010. During law school, Attorney Arroyo served as a student representative with Casa Cornelia , the ACLU , and the American Bar Association Immigrant Justice Project . She also worked with human rights organizations and nonprofits to defend against the rampant inequities in the immigrant community . Through her involvement in trafficking cases , removal defense , and legal activism in Law School , Mrs. Arroyo decided that her passion for immigrant rights would be best served within the practice of immigration law .

Shawn Matian , Founder of The Matian Firm dba. La Liga Defensora , is quoted as saying, “Frances is an attorney who’s cut from a different cloth. Her energy, passion, and fervor for the Latin community is unrivaled. Her enthusiasm is contagious and we’re very excited to have her as part of the team.”

Attorney Arroyo has devoted her legal career to helping hundreds of immigrants across the U.S. legalize their status . Specifically, Mrs. Arroyo has focused her practice on removal and deportation defense along with Federal District Court , the Board of Immigration Review , USCIS , and the State Department , among other agencies. Admitted to the State Bar of California in 2011, Attorney Arroyo has passionately and effectively advocated for the immigrant community in the U.S. and has been invited by the State Bar of California to participate in the drafting program for the State Bar of California Legal Specialization Examination . Throughout her career she has aimed to educate immigrants about their rights and obtain the best and safest legal resolution in their cases. Mrs. Arroyo has taken on complex immigration cases like claims to U.S. citizenship , appeals with the Board of Immigration Appeals on Due Process issues , Relief under Asylum , Withholding of Removal , and Article III of the Convention Against Torture , among other expert level matters. She prides herself in being an ethical and proactive counselor who is devoted to the defense of immigrants in the U.S.

The Matian Firm | La Liga Defensora has helped thousands of clients with their immigration and criminal cases by providing excellent legal services. This consistent track record of outstanding work has been notably recognized by the legal community as evidenced by the many awards that have been bestowed upon the firm including: Super Lawyers | Rising Stars ; The National Top 100 Trial Lawyers ; Lawyers of Distinction Award ; Nationally Ranked Top 10 Attorney Award ; 10 Best Law Firms Client Satisfaction ; and Avvo’s Client Choice Award , amongst other accolades.

The Matian Firm | La Liga Defensora is staffed with experienced, aggressive, and zealous attorneys who are prepared to protect the rights of all immigrants as well as those who stand accused of committing a crime. Associate attorneys include former federal prosecutors, former special task force lawyers, former district attorneys, former public defenders, former asylum officers, former LAFLA (Legal Aid Foundation Of Los Angeles) attorneys , and many other lawyers who strive to make a difference in the fields of immigration law and criminal defense law.

The Matian Firm | La Liga Defensora provides legal services in all immigration and criminal matters including, but not limited to: deportation defense , family petitions , U-Visas , DACA , FOIA , Asylum , and VAWA . The firm also handles all criminal felony and misdemeanor matters including cases related to: Driving Under the Influence (DUI/DWI) , drug offenses , domestic violence matters , theft/robbery cases , sex crimes , violent crimes , fraud , arrest warrants , and cases falling under federal jurisdiction.

The Matian Firm is located at 3701 Wilshire Blvd Suite 210, Los Angeles, California 90010 . This year also welcomes a new location to serve the Bay Area / Northern California at 111 N. Market Street Suite 888 in San Jose, California 95113 as well as a new location to serve the Ontario / Inland Empire area of Southern California at 4200 Concours Street, Ontario, CA 91764.

More information on the firm, its attorneys, and its casework can be found on the web: MatianFirm.com

