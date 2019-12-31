The M&C Communications Brand Protection Tool™ Helps You Protect Your Brand

The Brand Protection Tool™ saves time and builds a team to handle the most likely crisis scenarios

Denver, Colo., Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We live in an uncertain world where crises can impact our brand, reputation or business in a split second. It can feel overwhelming and not worth the effort to even develop a crisis management plan because there are so many areas where you could be hit. M&C Communications has developed the Brand Protection Tool™ to help you focus on your three most vulnerable areas, so you can make the most of your crisis management plans.

The M&C Communications’ Brand Protection Tool™ helps you to start thinking through the unthinkable: likely crisis scenarios and how your response can help protect your business. Think of it as insurance that protects your brand.

The Brand Protection Tool™ is a 3-step process:

Brainstorm crisis scenarios: Get your team together and come up with every crazy scenario you can think of. Nothing is too outlandish. Make sure everyone who leads any part of your team is involved. Score your crisis scenarios on a scale of 1-10. What could impact these scenarios to make them more or less likely to occur: legislation, taxes, geopolitical forces, new industry trends, customer sentiment change? Add up your score. You might be surprised what types of scenarios rise to the top of the list. Choose the top 3 highest-scoring scenarios to develop crisis management plans to mitigate the likely impacts on your business. Develop your crisis management team and plan outline. Make sure to involve all the team leaders who helped you brainstorm. Your goal is to encourage a team approach instead of a siloed approach; to have each member better understand the impact on other departments and what types of pressures they experience. Go through each scenario and talk about how it would impact each team member’s specific audience, such as HR, Investor Relations, Legal and of course, your customers. Now talk about how different team members can back each other up. Finally, designate a crisis leader and assistant leader to handle each scenario and develop a plan outline, no more than 1-2 pages, for each scenario.

It isn’t always the obvious problem that can cause a reputation snafu. The more you think about a plan, the more flexible and prepared you will be when one of these events happens. M&C Communications can help you create a crisis plan so you can exponentially increase your chances of successfully managing the crisis situation.

CONTACT: Diane Mulligan M&C Communications 720-273-0927 [email protected]