The McLaughlin Group returns to public television in September

Presenting station Maryland Public Television to air series for balance of 2019 before exclusive national public TV roll-out in January 2020

The McLaughlin Group series logo

The McLaughlin Group team – Series host Tom Rogan (center right) and longtime panel members (left to right) Pat Buchanan, Eleanor Clift, and Clarence Page.

Owings Mills, MD, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The McLaughlin Group, a pioneer among political TV talk shows, returns to public television in September when weekly episodes begin airing on Maryland Public Television (MPT). Viewers in the Maryland and Washington, D.C. area will have two opportunities to view the 30-minute program each weekend. A new episode will air Friday evenings at 11:30 p.m. and again Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. on MPT-HD, starting Friday, September 6.

Maryland Public Television and The McLaughlin Group’s production company, Re-Group Media, LLC, have entered into an agreement to produce and distribute the weekly series. The program will be recorded each Friday at a Washington, D.C studio.

As presenting station, MPT will market, promote, and distribute the program nationally through an agreement with American Public Television, a leading syndicator of programming for U.S. public television stations. The McLaughlin Group will begin airing exclusively on public television stations nationwide and digital platforms in January 2020.

Tom Rogan, noted political writer and commentator, is back to host the series. Rogan replaced original host John McLaughlin, who died in 2016. He is joined by longtime regular panel members Pat Buchanan, Eleanor Clift, and Clarence Page. Guest panelists will also appear on the program on a regular basis. The panel will continue to engage in lively political discourse covering current and emerging issues of the day, as well as topics of interest to voters during the current election cycle.

The program’s content will be uninterrupted by commercial messages.

“As a trusted supplier of quality national programs and given our proximity to the nation’s capital, MPT is well-positioned to work with Re-Group Media to return The McLaughlin Group to its home on public TV,” explains MPT President and CEO Larry D. Unger. “Our team is eager to relaunch this esteemed series not only for the benefit of our viewers but fans of the program across the country.”

The McLaughlin Group originated on public television in 1982 and continued uninterrupted until iconic host John McLaughlin’s death. The original incarnation of the series aired on PBS member stations and the WORLD Channel as well as on some local commercial TV stations. It was distributed through WTTW in Chicago. The series returned in 2018 for one season on WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C.

“The McLaughlin Group is an American original,” says Seth Berenzweig, series executive producer and president and CEO of Re-Group Media. “Our panel remains experienced, balanced, and highly professional – and perhaps most important – it remains together. Generations of Americans have come to rely on our team’s ability to bring clarity and truth to political discourse. MPT and public television is the perfect home for our series.”

More information about the return of The McLaughlin Group can be found at McLaughlin.com and on Twitter @McLaughlinGroup.

# # #

Quotes from The McLaughlin Group team

Tom Rogan:

“Since John McLaughlin’s death in 2016, the team has stayed together and continues to make great television. It’s now my honor to host this show and its distinguished panel members as we move into the next version of The McLaughlin Group.”

Pat Buchanan:

“Since 1982, The McLaughlin Group has brought spirited discussion and debate to the political, cultural, and foreign policy issues of our time. For me, it is a labor of love to be on the panel each week. This next chapter will continue in that tradition. I’ve been involved with the show since its first broadcast and am delighted to remain a part of the team.”

Eleanor Clift:

“I think the show is a great fit for public television. John McLaughlin worked to bring it to PBS, and this new deal with Maryland Public Television and public television stations across the country brings the show back to where it belongs. I’m excited to start this new chapter of the show and to continue the debate.”

Clarence Page:

“I’m always amazed when people stop me in the street in Chicago, Washington, or wherever I travel and ask me about the show. The fact it’s been on TV so long is a testament to the quality of the panelists and the journalism we continue to practice. If ever there was a time when we needed fairness, balance, and truth in our media, it is now. The McLaughlin Group has always delivered these attributes. I hope my friends and I can continue this great tradition for many years to come.”



About MPT

Launched in 1969 and headquartered in Owings Mills, MD, Maryland Public Television is a nonprofit, state-licensed public television network and member of the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). MPT’s six transmitters cover Maryland plus portions of contiguous states and the District of Columbia. Frequent winner of regional Emmy® awards, MPT creates local, regional, and national television shows. Beyond broadcast, MPT’s commitment to professional educators, parents, caregivers, and learners of all ages is delivered through year-round instructional events and the super-website Thinkport, which garners in excess of five million page views annually. MPT’s community engagement connects viewers with local resources on significant health, education, and public interest topics through year-round outreach events, viewer forums, program screenings, and phone bank call-in opportunities. For more information visit mpt.org.

About Re-Group Media, LLC

Re-Group is a privately held media production company based in McLean, Va. It is the producer and content manager of The McLaughlin Group, an iconic news talk show, as well as other television and internet shows. The company specializes in media content for distribution across multiple media platforms including: TV, radio, print, cable TV, podcasts, websites, YouTube, and more. Re-Group’s team of skilled professionals specializes in political news content across the political spectrum.

About APT

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation’s public television stations. APT distributes one-fourth of the top 100 highest-rated U.S. public television titles. Founded in 1961, among its 250 new program titles per year, APT programs include prominent documentaries, performance, news and current affairs programs, dramas, how-to programs, children’s series and classic movies. America’s Test Kitchen From Cook’s Illustrated, AfroPoP, Rick Steves’ Europe, Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television, Front and Center, Doc Martin, Nightly Business Report, Midsomer Murders, Lidia’s Kitchen, New Orleans Cooking with Kevin Belton, and P. Allen Smith’s Garden Home are a sampling of APT’s programs, considered some of the most popular on public television. APT licenses programs internationally through its APT Worldwide service. To find out more about APT’s programs and services, visit APTonline.org.

Attachments

mclaughlin group logo

The McLaughlin Group series talent

CONTACT: Tom Williams Maryland Public Television 4105814031 [email protected]