The Mental Edge for Teens: How to thrive in school, sports, and life in a world of chaos, bullies, and ever-changing values In The Mental Edge for Teens, Ken Baum teaches the program he uses to sharpen the minds and maximize the results of teens in school, sports, and life, worldwide. Loaded with vital and practical lessons and encouraging advice with a proven action plan for success, it concentrates on Baum’s specially curated training program to fight anxiety and depression, deal with negative thoughts and bullying, and help young adults become high achievers.

Ken Baum As the creator of the Ken Baum Mental Edge System, Ken Baum is one of the premier mental coaches in the world, training Olympic-caliber athletes, business executives, and those seeking a competitive edge. He has trained thousands of teens to change their thinking and thrive in school, sports, and life.

San Clemente, CA, Nov. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sought-after business trainer, speaker, and leading sports performance coach Ken Baum is pleased to announce the launch of his newest book titled, ‘The Mental Edge for Teens: How to thrive in school, sports, and life in a world of chaos, bullies, and ever-changing values.’

“This book transformed my daughter from passive and scared to excited and dominant. Her improvement in soccer and attitude was dramatic. As a result, a FULL scholarship!” – Carly Sheaks, Proud Mom!

For the past 35 years, Baum has educated and entertained 14,000-seat arenas, pro sports teams, and every kind of company imaginable and has appeared in or written articles for major magazines and media outlets like BBC News, Success, ESPN, Men’s Journal, Volleyball Monthly, Sports Illustrated for Women, and many others. His client list reads like a “who’s who” as he’s coached and trained World, Olympic, and National Champions, CEOs, billion-dollar entrepreneurs, sales professionals, actors, musicians, and small business owners. He’s also found success with his other life-changing books for those in the sports, business, and entrepreneurship world; however, now he wants to help kids.

“If your teen struggles with bullying or anxiety, or if you want to inspire your teen to grow into a happy and empowered adult, The Mental Edge for Teens lends adolescents a supportive hand. It will give them the knowledge they need to find their inner strength, boost their self-esteem, overcome failure, and dare to achieve their dreams,” says Baum.

The book is to help teens because, in high school, his best friend took his own life. Why? Baum will never know. The death affected him so much that Baum went on a quest to learn why people make the decisions they do. He studied hard and read countless books. So after training and coaching thousands, Baum wants to help teenagers in honor of his best friend.

The Mental Edge for Teens can change a teen’s life no matter their environment, regardless of race, sex, religion, or socio-economic class. Loaded with vital and practical lessons and encouraging advice with a proven action plan for success, it concentrates on Baum’s specially curated training program to fight anxiety and depression, deal with negative thoughts and bullying, and help young adults become high achievers. It is suitable for educators, coaches, caregivers, and parents to inspire a teen they know.

About Ken Baum

Ken Baum is a success expert with a client list that includes World, Olympic, and National Champions, as well as mega-companies like Vans, Oakley, and Merrill Lynch. He and his team travel the world to provide thousands of seminars, workshops, and speeches a year, teaching people how to push past their limits, become their best selves, and find happiness in present situations and future possibilities. He has also trained thousands of teens to transform their thinking and flourish in school, sports, and life.

In addition to his coaching and speaking, Baum is also an author of life-changing books like The Mental Edge: Maximize Your Sports Potential with the Mind-Body Connection (Perigee, 1999), Metabolize: The Personalized Program for Weight Loss (Putnam/Perigee, 2000), The Performance Zone (audiobook; Nightingale/Conant, 2000), and Mind Over Business (Prentice Hall, 2012).

To learn more about Ken Baum, his Mental Edge training, programs, and his new book, The Mental Edge for Teens, visit https://www.kenbaummentaledge.com. Follow Ken Baum on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook @KenBaumMentalEdge.

For media inquiries for Ken Baum, contact Kelly Bennett at Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPR.com or 949.463.6383.

