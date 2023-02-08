NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — The MicroCap Rodeo’s 3rd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference , organized in association with Issuer Direct, will be held Feb. 21-24 in a virtual and user-friendly format. This unique and insightful conference will build on the success of the previous eight conferences which have been a mix of in person and virtual events.

The MicroCap Rodeo is a leading conference production known for facilitating keynote speakers, company presentations and networking sessions that cater to company management and marquee investors active in the microcap space.

The four-day conference will showcase presenters from more than 35 publicly traded microcap and small cap companies. In the course of 25-minute presentations on Feb. 21-22, industry veterans will offer their insightful views on the broader vision for their respective companies, strategies to push the technological frontier, intricacies of key business challenges and the state of the market.

Throughout Feb. 23-24, qualified institutional investors and the leadership of presenting companies will engage in 1-on-1 meetings to foster lasting ties, explore synergies and discuss opportunities.

The conference is specifically designed to optimize business productivity, the exchange of best practices in propelling growth and consolidation in targeted markets, and knowledge-sharing among the wide canvas of seasoned participants, technological leaders and business executives.

Attendees will experience high-quality networking in a specially curated atmosphere to further strengthen professional networks and deepen their understanding of prevailing market forces.

To register for the conference, visit https://microcaprodeo.com/signup

To view the agenda, visit https://microcaprodeo.com/components/27316

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct is a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both public and investor relations professionals. The company’s comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via an industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions.

For more information on Issuer Direct, visit https://www.issuerdirect.com/

