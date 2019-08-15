The Mortgage Collaborative Adds Get Credit Healthy to Preferred Partner Network

The fin-tech company that connects consumers with the needed resources to improve credit will provide TMC’s mortgage lender members with an innovative lead recovery solution.

SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fin-tech company, Get Credit Healthy (a subsidiary of Beta Music Group Inc. OTC PINK: BEMG) has been added to the Preferred Partner network of The Mortgage Collaborative (“TMC”). Get Credit Healthy will offer TMC members access to resources designed to reduce loan fallout and leverage data.

The Mortgage Collaborative network is more than 130 lenders strong, with an aggregate annual origination volume of over $220 billion. The lender network is supported by a preferred partner network of organizations that specialize in every facet of the mortgage life cycle. TMC members can now offer their clients seamless access to one-on-one credit coaching and financial education via Get Credit Healthy’s network of non-profit partners.

“Get Credit Healthy will allow us to take the customer experience to the next level,” says David G. Kittle, CMB, president and board vice chairman, The Mortgage Collaborative. “Their technology and methodology allow us to assist those we were once forced to turn away, and I couldn’t be prouder to have them as a preferred partner of The Mortgage Collaborative.”

“The Mortgage Collaborative has always been a cut above the rest,” says Jon Hill, CRO, Get Credit Healthy. “Its collection of lenders and vendors have led the way for the leadership so needed within the mortgage industry. We’re looking forward to building great relationships with all of the group.”

About Get Credit Healthy

Get Credit Healthy ( www.getcredithealthy.com ) utilizes its proprietary processes, platform, and software to integrate with lenders to make it easier to recapture leads. Developed for and by those with extensive mortgage industry experience, Get Credit Healthy’s platform has facilitated millions of dollars in new loan opportunity. It is working to increase its network of partners and is looking forward to a very promising future. For information on its parent company, please visit www.betamusicgroup.net . Additional financial information can be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BEMG/profile .

