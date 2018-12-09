Breaking News
The Most Powerful Web Leads Extension to Google Analytics Powered by Fastbase Inc. Target Admission to London Stock Exchange in Q2, 2019.

Built upon Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Analytics software, Fastbase’s software generates comprehensive lead reports that include extensive company profiles, visitor interaction, key employees with LinkedIn profile and email addresses.
The insights provided by Fastbase enable B2B businesses to contact their online leads in real-time.   
Fastbase’s popular web leads Extension to Google Analytics is now widely, including by well-known brands. It is targeting admission to London Stock Exchange in Q2, 2019.

Fastbase has surpassed Hubspot (NYSE:HUBS) and Clearbit in the number of website visitors being analyzed. In just two years, Fastbase has achieved massive success with almost one million top brands using its software to identify important website visitor data. Fastbase Analyzes Interactions from incredible 6 Billion Web Visitors Each Month. 
“With the new Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) API, we continue our mission of positioning Fastbase as the absolute strongest platform for finding new leads and identifying new target groups for every industry, anywhere in the world,”
says Rasmus Refer, CEO of Fastbase, Inc.

Because of its great success and continued growth, Fastbase, Inc. expects the company valuation and share price to increase up to 650% within the next 18 months.

Invitation to buy shares in Fastbase Inc.
Prior to its listing on the AIM London Stock Exchange, Fastbase intends to raise $10M USD gross proceeds with the shares priced at $2.90 USD per share including discount on a first come first serve basis.
The private placement is limited to a minimum investment of US$ 5,000.

The closing date for reserving share: December 30, 2018.

You can make the reservation of shares to [email protected] or use the investor reservation form.

This offering is only open to non-US investors and certain US investors that qualify as accredited investors under Regulation D, Rule 501, and this offering is being made on a good-faith reliance on Regulation D Rule 506(c) and exemptions for offering securities to non-US investors.

All Google Analytics users have free access to WebLeads new Premium version until January 1, 2019. Sign in with Google Analytics.

Fastbase Inc. (Europe)
Gamle Carlsberg Vej 16
DK-2500 Copenhagen
www.fastbase.com
Investor Relations
Phone + 45 20 300 606 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
