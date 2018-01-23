The Movie Studio Inc. Executes Strategic Partnership Agreement With Ethos Media Network, Inc. and Alignment of Motion Picture and Television Content for Digitization and Company Media Platforms

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Jan. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC:MVES) (the “Company”) www.themoviestudio.com located at Gulf Stream Park proudly announces execution of a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Ethos Media Network, Inc. (OTC:EOMN) www.ethosmedianetwork.com and initiating alignment between The Movie Studio brand and content with Ethos Medias and business models for potential vertical integration. Ethos Media is the owner of brands Eye on South Florida, Eye on Gulfstream, Eye on LA and numerous other content platforms delivering Television segments and multimedia content. The Company intends to immediately accelerate it relationship by integrating the Companies physical business operations and cross pollination of synergistic media and content throughout its websites and controlled or licensed universal media distribution platforms.

About Ethos Media Network, Inc.

Ethos Media Network, Inc., through its URL’s engages in the acquisition, development, production, and distribution of television and multi-media programming content in the United States. The company operates a television network that appears over the air on Channel 16 Live, www.channel16live.com as well as is viewed on the Internet and various mobile devices. It produces and distributes news, live and live on tape entertainment programming specials, and other contents. In addition, the company distributes streaming content on the Internet through its Websites, Further, it provides various services, including banner advertisement on its Website, commercial productions, event planners, corporate videos, infomercials, public announcements, and pay-per-view live broadcasted transmission and advertisements, as well as offers on-site filming and/or original feeds with the use of communication technology and equipment. Its distribution platforms include conventional network television, over the air digital, cable television, and satellite networks. Ethos Media Network, Inc. delivers contents to various mediums, such as Web, mobile phones, tablets, and various smart devices with 4G or wireless connectivity. The company was formerly known as Eye On Media Network, Inc. and changed its name to Ethos Media Network, Inc. in July 2017. Ethos Media Network, Inc. was founded in 2013 and was based in Plantation, Florida prior to this agreement.

“The Movie Studios motion picture content aligned with Ethos Media’s digital platforms; live television shows and segments of quality entertainment content fits perfectly into our distribution platform, expands our global footprint focused on the millennial market reaching our target demographic with completed movies and television, new movies and shows providing a new business model available on all devices,” Jack Namer The President and CEO of Ethos Media Networks announced today.

About The Movie Studio Inc.

The Movie Studio, Inc. is a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution Company with completed motion picture and production assets. The Company acquires, develops, manufactures, and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption in Theatrical, Video on Demand (VOD), Foreign Sales and on various media devices. The Movie Studio has aggregated numerous feature film motion picture content and theatrical distribution platforms for future controlled revenue streams and other digital platforms. For more information, please go visit www.themoviestudio.com.

“We are excited about the Strategic Partnership agreement with Ethos Media and their television platforms that have interviewed numerous major Hollywood Stars on their network and exciting shows and now look to leverage The Movie Studios brand owned or licensed content as well as bring exposure to our movies, stars and co-produced shows in the worldwide digital marketplace with this association,” Gordon Scott Venters, The President and CEO announced today.

Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues or results of operations.

Contact

The Movie Studio, Inc.

Gordon Scott Venters

President and CEO

Gulfstream Park

800 Silks Run Suite 1330

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

[email protected]

954-332-6600