The Movie Studio Inc. Produced “Bad Actress” the Movie Comedy Starring EXCELINA, Michael Gibb and Lillie Nichole Mccloud Releases On Amazon Prime

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Nov. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC:MVES) www.themoviestudio.com proudly announces an agreement with All Channel Films, Inc. for distribution new release of its newly produced movie comedy “BAD ACTRESS” on Amazon Prime. AMAZON PRIME: “BAD ACTRESS – The Movie is Amazon’s premium streaming Video on Demand (VOD) service with over 80 million users.

The movie stars Colombian actress sensation EXCELINA who also stars in The Movie Studios new release EXPOSURE – Feature Film Trailer with Corey Feldman a suspense thriller currently airing on Amazon Prime AMAZON PRIME- “EXPOSURE” (2013) – Corey Feldman and Michael Gibb (son of Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees) and international recording artist Lillie Nichole McCloud, Broadway Star and X Factor Runner up with over 20 million you tube views of her performance. The movie also stars Jimmy Paradez, Jean-Pierre Da Silva and Mitchell J. Schultz round out the ensemble cast.

BAD ACTRESS (IMDB – “Bad Actress” (2017)) with the tag line “Sometimes You Have to be Very Bad to be Very Good” is the story of Valentina, coming from a small village in Colombia to “AMERICA” to fulfill her destiny, loses everything and against all odds overcomes adversity and gives it all to the Columbian school of homeless girls.

The movie was filmed on location in Colombia, Miami, Cannes, and at the Company’s studios in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

“BAD ACTRESS” (BAD ACTRESS – Theatrical Trailer # 2 ) has an independent soundtrack with singles like X-FACTOR Video – Lillie McCloud – “Super Bad” and Sade Serena – Renegade Music Video and Sade Serena Dum Music Video and Omar Sanchez – “Esto Es Mas Fuerte Que Yo”.

All Channel Films licensed the domestic rights. All Channel Films is a distributor of feature films for the United States and Canada with three decades in business. All Channel Films is a well-known distributor to the DVD, VOD, Digital, EST, SVOD, Pay, basic and free platforms of distribution and has been supplying all the major and lesser outlets including but not limited to Amazon, Showtime, HBO, Starz, Epix, Hulu, Netflix etc.

“The Movie Studio is excited to see our latest produced comedy release “BAD ACTRESS” carried by such a major distribution artery as AMAZON PRIME. It continues to galvanize our independently produced content to reach relevant demographics domestically and worldwide providing users the ability to choose their content whether it be by title, genre or star”. Gordon Scott Venters The Movie Studio’s President and CEO stated today.

IMDB: Excelina Ordonez (Actress)

The X Factor USA – Lillie McCloud 23 Million Views

The Movie Studio, Inc. is currently involved with substantial feature film projects, music videos, television shows and other intellectual properties.

The Movie Studio, Inc., an integrated motion picture production company, develops, produces, and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption on various devices. The company intends to produce independent content, including indie movies with relevant movie stars and indie soundtracks to substantial fan bases. Our unique platform provides locations digital and print elements leveraging motion picture content on billboard, television other traditional media and advertising applications. This can be a significant traffic driver in the digital world to locations point of sales (POS).

For information on the Company, please visit our website at www.themoviestudio.com

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results, specifically in the areas of future sales growth and profitability. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues or results of operations.

