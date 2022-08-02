Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / The Moxie Exchange’s groundbreaking DEI app ups the game in data collection, globalization, and accessibility

The Moxie Exchange’s groundbreaking DEI app ups the game in data collection, globalization, and accessibility

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Moxie releases V3 of the Everyday Inclusion app for improved meta trend tracking and UX

Everyday Inclusion App – Version 3

New and updated UX
New and updated UX

Updated Data Dashboards

Updated UX on Meta Data Trends
Updated UX on Meta Data Trends

Boulder, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In its quest to track emerging DEI trends and create more diverse and inclusive workplaces The Moxie Exchange is announcing the release of added data insights, accessibility, globalization, and enterprise functionality in its DEI app, Everyday Inclusion. 

Brian Jacobson, Chief Digital Officer for The Moxie Exchange said, “The core of this new release was built to improve data insights and UX. Everyday Inclusion already tracks DEI trend data that no other organization is collecting, and version 3 adds a compelling new layer of data collection, improved accessibility features and localization support for our global enterprise clients.” 

The app, used globally by thousands of employees across a wide spectrum of industries puts the business of belonging in the hands of every employee and gives leaders ongoing employee driven DEI data insights to create inclusive workplace cultures.  

“V3 is the result of strong client partnerships, actively listening to our users and remaining laser focused on providing a tool that delivers everyday actions we all can implement to create positive, inclusive impact,” said Andrea DiMatteo, Head of Client Success for The Moxie Exchange. 

Everyday Inclusion delivers daily inclusion nudges, pulse surveys, resources and tools directly to employee’s devices. Employers get real-time data that allows them to scale best practices, get ahead of retention issues and create a workplace where everyone feels they belong and can thrive. 

About The Moxie Exchange 

Moxie develops solutions that support inclusive values, create daily behavior change and embed inclusion in corporate culture. The Moxie product suite covers the lifecycle of diversity and inclusion from recruiting to daily interactions, designed and delivered for everyone from executive leadership to the newest hire. Everyday Inclusion’s people-powered predictive data takes the guesswork out of what D&I resources are needed. Several chief diversity officers have called Everyday Inclusion “the future of D&I.” 

### 

Attachments

  • Everyday Inclusion App – Version 3
  • Updated Data Dashboards 
CONTACT: Demetrius Cook
The Moxie Exchange
7148516243
Demetriuscook.work@gmail.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.