The National Civil Rights Museum Announces Date for the 30th Freedom Award

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

Museum celebrates 30 years of recognizing outstanding contributions to civil and human rights in hybrid format

Memphis, TN, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Civil Rights Museum announced it will present its Freedom Award on Thursday, October 14, and with a new format. This is the first time the event will engage a live, on-site audience experience and a global virtual audience via livestream.  This year is a double celebration with the 30th anniversary for both the museum and the Freedom Award.

Announcement of the honorees, special tributes and entertainment are forthcoming.

“This is a pivotal year for the Freedom Award,” said Faith Morris, the museum’s Chief Marketing & External Affairs Officer and Freedom Award Managing Director/Producer. “It’s a year we look at some unforgettable moments and relive the experiences with some of the world’s most phenomenal changemakers whom we’ve honored for their work in struggle for freedom and equity. With this 30th Freedom Award, we’ll expand our reach, so its impact reaches beyond the walls of a single space.

“We’ll tell you more soon about our honorees and entertainment,” Morris said.  “Believe me, it will be worth the wait.”

The Student Forum, designed for students and educators, will be virtual this year to engage with students in the Mid-South and across the nation. The Student Forum will again feature the Keeper of the Dream Award, a salute to area students who have demonstrated community service, compassion, leadership, and courage.

 

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 student visits annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights.  It educates and serves as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change.

A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries.  It is a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Top 5% U.S. Museum, USA Today‘s Top 10 Best American Iconic Attractions; Top 10 Best Historical Spots in the U.S. by TLC’s Family Travel; Must See by the Age of 15 by Budget Travel and Kids; Top 10, American Treasures by USA Today; and Best Memphis Attraction by The Commercial Appeal and the Memphis Business Journal.

