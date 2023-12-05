The Museum uses history blueprints of 1960s to move forward in today’s challenges

Memphis, TN, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On January 15, in honor of the national holiday, the National Civil Rights Museum will host a daylong celebration dedicated to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., with a special emphasis on community service. The public is invited to join this celebration, taking advantage of extended hours from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. Thanks to the generous support of FedEx, admission to the museum on King Day will be free for all guests.

“Dr. King once said ‘anyone can be great because anyone can serve,’” said Museum President Dr. Russ Wigginton. “At our museum, we create opportunities to highlight the greatness in our communities. Dr. King’s legacy and the progress we’ve collectively made encourages us to keep moving forward,” he said.

King Day will kick off yearlong observances themed “History Moves Us Forward” as the Museum focuses on major civil rights milestones with anniversaries in 2024. The year includes highlights of the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 ending legal segregation, Mississippi Freedom Summer dedicated to voter education, the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party that challenged at the Democratic Convention, and the presentation of the Nobel Peace Prize to Dr. King.

KING DAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Visitors are welcome to explore the museum from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

In partnership with Vitalant’s MLK Spirit of Service blood drive, the museum helps to thwart the critical blood shortage. Donors at Vitalant local centers from December 15 to January 15 and onsite at the museum on the MLK holiday will receive free admission for two people in 2024.

Guests are encouraged to give back to the community by bringing canned goods and nonperishables to support the Mid-South Food Bank’s efforts in feeding local families in need.

The day’s schedule includes Main Stage performances by local artists such as vocalist Gerald Richardson, Overton High School choir, and more. The outdoor live entertainment is sponsored by Ford Motor Company Fund.

Wells Fargo has sponsored the Pavilion Tent showcasing local organizations, children’s activities, and entertainment.

Additional support for King Day comes through in-kind donations from Home Depot, area restaurants and businesses. Several corporations and organizations have committed volunteers to serve at the museum on King Day.

For more information about King Day at the National Civil Rights Museum, visit kingday.org. The event hashtag is #KingDay2024.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 student visits annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights. It educates and serves as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change.

A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries. It is a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Top 5% U.S. Museum, USA Today’s Top 10 Best American Iconic Attractions; Top 10 Best Historical Spots in the U.S. by TLC’s Family Travel; Must See by the Age of 15 by Budget Travel and Kids; Top 10, American Treasures by USA Today; and Best Memphis Attraction by The Commercial Appeal and the Memphis Business Journal.

