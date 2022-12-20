The Museum emphasizes anniversaries of key Civil Rights Movement episodes

Memphis, TN, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On the national holiday, January 16, the National Civil Rights Museum will remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a daylong celebration. The public is invited to the museum for the King Day celebration during extended hours from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. King Day admission will be free for all guests, thanks to the support of FedEx.

“Each year on this special day, we remember the life of Dr. King, what he stood for, and why our museum exists,” said Museum President Dr. Russell Wigginton. “It reminds us of the Beloved Community he talked about so often, and to see the community converge on our campus reinforces that message. An event on this scale would not be possible without the community of support including signature sponsors FedEx, Ford Motor Company Fund, and Wells Fargo,” he said.

King Day will kick off yearlong observances themed “Freedom Can’t Wait” as the Museum focuses on major civil rights milestones with anniversaries in 2023. The year includes the 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation and the 55th commemoration of Dr. King (MLK55). It also includes the 60th anniversaries of the Birmingham campaign, Medgar Evers’ assassination, the March on Washington, the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing, and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

“King Day 2023 promises to be a return to what everyone loves about King Day, said Dr. Noelle Trent, the museum’s Director of Interpretation, Collections, and Education and the event’s manager. “We are excited to work with our long-time partners Vitalant and the MidSouth Foodbank for a day of service, history, and celebration.”

KING DAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Visitors can tour the museum from 8:00 am–6:00 pm.

A new exhibition, Tarred Healing , opens on King Day. It features photography by Cornell Watson, an award-winning Black photographer based in Durham, North Carolina, whose work is centered around sharing the stories of Black people.

The museum is continuing its day of service partnerships with its annual blood drive with Vitalant to help with the critical blood shortage. Anyone donating blood will receive additional free admission for up to four people on any day in 2023.

For its food drive benefitting the Mid-South Food Bank, the museum is requesting guests bring canned goods and nonperishables to help feed the growing number of hungry families in the Mid-South.

A full day of activities onsite includes Main Stage performances by several local artists, including vocalist Karen Brown, Gerald Richardson, the Stax Music Academy Satellite Band, and more. Live entertainment, sponsored by Ford Motor Company Fund, will be staged outdoors.

Sponsored by Wells Fargo, the Community & Family Activity Tent will feature area organizations, children’s activities, and entertainment.

Other King Day sponsors include Tennessee Arts Commission and Home Depot. Area restaurants and businesses will provide in-kind donations, and several corporations and organizations have committed volunteers to serve at the museum on King Day.

For more information about King Day at the National Civil Rights Museum, visit kingday.org. The event hashtag is #KingDay2023.

