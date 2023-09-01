Upcoming event to feature corporate presentations and one-on-one meetings between the investment community and senior management from select small-cap and micro-cap companies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Investment Banking Association (“NIBA”) will host its 149th Investment Conference on Sept. 6 and 7, 2023, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

For over 40 years, NIBA has specialized in hosting investment conferences for public and private companies, regardless of size and industry, seeking access to funding and liquidity sources. NIBA’s Investment Conferences are known for their professional offerings and for providing an environment optimized for productivity and collaboration.

NIBA’s upcoming Florida Investment Conference attendees will include registered investment advisors, private equity groups, family offices, investment bankers, broker-dealers, specialized investment brokerages, venture capital groups, fund managers, investors, and industry service providers. Qualified financial professionals are invited to register online here: https://nibanet.org/attend-2

On Sept. 6, the conference agenda will feature a panel discussion titled “The ‘Micro-Cap IPO’ – How Companies Are Raising Capital.” The panel will be moderated by Seth Farbman of VStock Transfer and will include panelists John Heidenreich of R.F. Lafferty, Jay Heller, Head of Capital Markets for NASDAQ, William Collins, CBOE Global Markets, Director, Corporate Listings, U.S., and Ross Carmel of Carmel, Milazzo & Feil. The agenda for the two-day conference can be found here: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-september-6-7-2023-ft-lauderdale-fl-conference.

Emily Foshee, Executive Director of NIBA, said, “NIBA conferences have been a pioneering force in fostering investor-CEO relationships for over forty years. Through our distinctive platform, NIBA has effectively nurtured the growth of numerous enterprises across diverse business landscapes. Our expansive network has successfully facilitated capital raises exceeding $18 billion, playing a pivotal role in 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. Our membership comprises many investment professionals spanning 60 crucial industry verticals, encompassing over 8,000 registered representatives entrusted with managing assets surpassing $78 billion. Join us to partake in an enriching experience, capitalizing on the invaluable connections awaiting within the NIBA ecosystem.”

Please visit the National Investment Banking Association website to register as an attendee or for sponsorship queries.