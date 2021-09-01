THE NATIONAL OVARIAN CANCER COALITION (NOCC) TO HOST ITS ANNUAL TOGETHER IN TEAL® – EVERYWHERE AS ONE NATIONAL BROADCAST CELEBRATION DURING SEPTEMBER AWARENESS MONTH ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2021

Breaking News
NOCC is taking ovarian cancer awareness to the streets, Everywhere As ONE.

Dallas, TX, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) will host its National Broadcast Celebration on Saturday, September 25th at 7 PM ET / 6 PM CT / 5 PM MT / 4 PM PT.  Sharing inspiration from coast to coast, this event will highlight the remarkable stories being told daily in communities across the nation. 

NOCC’s 2021 Together in TEAL – Everywhere As ONE campaign challenges the TEAL community to spread awareness and fundraise through weekly social media challenges. The organization’s signature event, hosted in communities across the United States each year, raises the critical funds necessary to support Earlier Awareness, Quality of Life for Survivors, Research, and Community Outreach. While NOCC continues to put the safety and health of its survivors, volunteers, and staff first by forgoing its in-person TEAL Run/Walk events, NOCC has encouraged its community to get out and be active by setting a 30-mile goal to collectively reach 30,000 miles for the organization’s 30th Anniversary. This signature event would not be possible without the support of our national partners, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, Color Street Foundation, GSK, Wyler’s Light, Merck & Co., Inc., Weiman Products, LLC, Clovis Oncology, Inc., and Insperity. 

NOCC is a national women’s health organization focused on saving lives by fighting to prevent and cure ovarian cancer and improve the quality of life for survivors and caregivers. When you support NOCC, you invest in saving lives. Join us on September 25th by visiting give.ovarian.org.

About NOCC: Since 1991, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) has provided support to thousands of cancer survivors, delivered millions of educational resources, and connected with countless local community partners to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. The NOCC is an influential national advocate for patients, survivors, caregivers, and their families struggling with ovarian cancer and remains steadfast in its mission “to save lives through the prevention and cure of ovarian cancer, and to improve the quality of life for survivors and caregivers.” At the NOCC, our TEAL team leads with our values and unique experiences to provide support and education across all communities, ensuring that every woman is empowered to advocate for their health. For more information, please visit www.ovarian.org or call 888-OVARIAN (888-682-7426) and follow the NOCC on LinkedIn, Facebook,  Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

