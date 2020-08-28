Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / THE NATIONAL OVARIAN CANCER COALITION TO HOST ITS ANNUAL TOGETHER IN TEAL® – NO BOUNDARIES NATIONAL BROADCAST CELEBRATION DURING SEPTEMBER AWARENESS MONTH ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2020

THE NATIONAL OVARIAN CANCER COALITION TO HOST ITS ANNUAL TOGETHER IN TEAL® – NO BOUNDARIES NATIONAL BROADCAST CELEBRATION DURING SEPTEMBER AWARENESS MONTH ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NOCC is launching a new nationwide campaign and event that will enable the ovarian cancer community to unite from coast-to-coast with no limits

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DALLAS, TX August 28, 2020 —September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) is tirelessly working to increase awareness of ovarian cancer risks and providing Survivors with programs that help improve their quality of life during treatment. In the United States alone, more than 22,000 women are diagnosed annually and over 14,000 women die from this disease each year. The signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer are vague or silent, and there is no simple or reliable screening. As a result, only 15% of women are currently diagnosed in the early stages of this disease which is when the five-year survival rate is at its highest. That’s why the key to earlier diagnosis is awareness of the subtle signs and symptoms. During September Awareness Month, NOCC will host the 2020 Together in TEAL – No Boundaries, National Broadcast Celebration on Saturday, September 26 at 7 PM ET/ 6 PM CT and 4 PM PT. NOCC is launching a new nationwide campaign and event that will enable the ovarian cancer community to unite from coast-to-coast with no limits. While NOCC’s traditional Together in TEAL Run/Walk events cannot take place in the interest of safety and public health, the community needs to be united. The organization’s signature event, hosted in communities across the United States each year, raises the critical funds necessary to support Earlier Awareness, Quality of Life for Survivors, Research, and Community Outreach. On September 26, people across the nation touched by ovarian cancer will join forces for the Together in TEAL – No Boundaries National Broadcast Celebration. This event will highlight the most inspiring and remarkable stories being told every day in communities across the nation. Many do not know that ovarian cancer is one of the deadliest of all gynecological cancers. Research shows that 1 in 78 women will be diagnosed in their lifetime and that there are no screening tests available. NOCC is a national women’s health organization focused on saving lives by fighting tirelessly to prevent and cure ovarian cancer and improve the quality of life for Survivors. All work is done with one vision in mind; to live in a world where no woman ever loses a life to this disease. When you support NOCC, you invest in saving lives. Join us on September 26 by visiting runwalk.ovarian.org.

Warning signs and symptoms women are urged to watch for include:

● Bloating

● Pelvic or abdominal pain

● Difficulty eating or a premature feeling of fullness

● Urinary symptoms (urgency or frequency)

● Nausea, indigestion, gas, constipation or diarrhea

● Extreme fatigue

● Shortness of breath

● Backaches

● Unexplained weight gain/loss

● Unexplained changes in bowel habits

● Menstrual changes

● Pain during intimacy

Risk factors for ovarian cancer:

● Genetic predisposition (BRCA1/BRCA2 gene)

● Personal or family history of breast, ovarian or colon cancer

● Increasing age

● Reproductive history and infertility

● Hormone replacement therapy

About National Ovarian Cancer Coalition For more than 25 years, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition has been committed to raising awareness, promoting education and funding the research that supports women, families, and communities touched by ovarian cancer. The NOCC is an important national advocate for patients and families struggling with ovarian cancer and remains steadfast in its mission “to save lives by fighting tirelessly to prevent and cure ovarian cancer, and to improve the quality of life for Survivors. For more information, please visit ovarian.org or call 888-OVARIAN (888-682-7426) and follow the NOCC on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

CONTACT: Suzanne Bash
National Ovarian Cancer Coalition
214-273-4206
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.