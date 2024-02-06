The new 2025 Porsche Taycan models The new 2025 Porsche Taycan models

Enhanced styling inside and out, uprated chassis and suspension systems, new technology and even greater performance

Recuperation increased to up to 400 kW at high speeds

Increased 105 kWh Performance Battery Plus capacity

Acceleration from 0 to 60 mph is up to 0.6 seconds faster, depending on the model. The Taycan Turbo S develops up to 938 hp and goes from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds

All Taycan variants can charge from a 10 to 80 percent state of charge in 18 minutes under ideal conditions

For the 2025 model year, Porsche is giving the all-electric Taycan a particularly extensive update. The new versions benefit from more power, greater range, quicker acceleration and possibility of even faster charging. Porsche also sharpened the design and created greater differentiation for the Turbo models. All new Taycan versions feature a more extensive list of standard equipment and come equipped with the latest generation of the Porsche Driver Experience featuring an improved display and control concept.

Both body styles will offer this extensive list of enhancements – the Taycan sports sedan, and the versatile Taycan Cross Turismo, which is available with an off-road package. In each case, four powertrain options are available, with rear- and all-wheel drive variants. The upgraded sedan versions are scheduled to arrive at Porsche Centers in the U.S. from the summer, while the Cross Turismo models are expected to follow in the fall.

Globally, the sports car manufacturer has produced almost 150,000 examples of the Taycan. The most important individual markets for the Taycan are currently the US, the UK, Germany and China.

“We ushered in the new era of e-mobility with the Taycan at the end of 2019. It immediately proved to be a game changer and innovative pioneer in the e-vehicle segment,” says head of the Taycan model line, Kevin Giek. “We are now continuing this success story with the extensively updated Taycan. The model line has reached new heights in terms of performance, with exceptional driving dynamics and driving pleasure. At the same time, we were able to improve efficiency, range, day-to-day usability and comfort.”

Even higher performance

All updated models accelerate significantly faster than their predecessors. Two examples from both ends of the portfolio demonstrate this clearly: The rear-wheel drive Taycan sedan now sprints from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, making it 0.6 seconds quicker than before. The new Taycan Turbo S sedan is now capable of reaching 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds, 0.3 seconds quicker than previously, making it the quickest production car Porsche has ever offered to date.

With the new push-to-pass function [1] as part of the Sport Chrono package, a boost of up to 70 kW, depending on the model, can be called upon for 10 seconds at the touch of a button. The increased acceleration rates are generally the result of higher system output. For example, the base Taycan delivers 60 kW more than before. In the Taycan

Turbo S, it’s an additional 140 kW when using Launch Control. This increases the system output of the top model to 700 kW/938 hp – making it the most powerful production Porsche to date.

Faster charging potential

The updated Taycan has the ability to recharge even faster than before: It can be charged at 800-volt DC charging stations at up to 320 kW under ideal conditions. That’s 50 kW more than before. The fast-charging window of the new performance battery has been significantly expanded. This means that high charging capacities can be sustained for longer periods of time, even at lower temperatures. Also, now standard is a 150 kW DC/DC convertor, which aims to optimize charging speeds on 400-volt networks.

Depending on an individual’s driving style, among other variables, this can reduce the time required to go from a 10 to an 80 percent charge compared to the predecessor car. Under ideal conditions, the updated Taycan takes just 18 minutes despite its larger battery capacity. The Performance Battery Plus now has a gross capacity of 105 kWh, increased from 93 kWh.

New active chassis

All updated Taycan models come with adaptive air suspension as standard. Additionally, the new Porsche Active Ride suspension can be ordered as an option for all models with all-wheel drive. This system offers an unprecedented bandwidth between driving comfort and driving dynamics.

The suspension keeps the body of the Taycan level at all times, even during dynamic braking, steering and acceleration. With a smooth ride, the system absorbs bumps almost completely. In dynamic driving situations, the Porsche Active Ride suspension aims for an optimal connection to the road thanks to a balanced distribution of wheel loads. If the appropriate mode is activated, the suspension can compensate for pitching and rolling motions in order to reduce the acceleration forces acting on the occupants.

Extensive efficiency measures

The simultaneous improvement of performance and efficiency is down to a number of factors: an advanced powertrain with a new rear-axle motor with up to 80 kW more power than its predecessor on all models, a modified pulse inverter with optimized software, more powerful batteries, revised thermal management, a next-generation heat pump and a modified recuperation and all-wheel-drive strategy.

The maximum recuperation capacity during deceleration from high speeds has increased by more than 30 percent from 290 to up to 400 kW. All variants now come as standard with aerodynamically optimized wheels and reduced-rolling-resistance tires. New 21-inch wheels and tires were specially developed for this purpose.

Significantly improved standard equipment

In the new 2025 Taycan models, the list of standard equipment is even more extensive than before. Lane Change Assist, heated steering wheel, Ambient lighting, electrically folding exterior mirrors with mirror surround lighting, Porsche Intelligent Range Manager (PIRM), a new cooling system, smartphone tray for wireless charging, electric charging ports on the driver and front passenger side and Drive Mode switch are all now standard features.

The entry level Taycan models are now also equipped with adaptive air suspension.. In addition to the upgraded equipment, the improved product specification includes a lighter battery with increased capacity.

Even more attractive design and extensive customization options

With new front- and rear-end styling with new headlights and taillights, the experts at Style Porsche have further honed the clean, pure design of the Taycan. The new front fenders and the flatter headlights give even greater emphasis to the width of the Taycan.

The new headlights feature high-resolution LED HD-Matrix Design look with detailed optics and now display the brand’s characteristic four-point graphics at night. The Porsche logo in the rear light strip features a three-dimensional, glass-look design. An illuminated version of this is available for the first time, featuring welcome/leaving animations.

Among other notable features, the accent color, Turbonite, makes the Turbo and Turbo S models stand out more distinctively from the other Taycan versions in both the exterior and interior. Several new colors for the Taycan also underscore the level of customization possible.

There have also been a number of upgrades in the interior. The base models now also come as standard with door sill protectors in brushed aluminum.

Two new leather-free interior options in Black and Black/Slate Grey are optionally available. These equipment packages dispense with genuine leather in the interior and instead feature the high-quality microfiber material Race-Tex as well as a textile material with wool content displaying the iconic Pepita houndstooth pattern. The seatbelts and contrast stitching are in GT silver. The new leather-free interior is available as an option for the base model and 4S as well as a no-cost option for the Turbo and Turbo S models.

Updated control and display concept

The instrument cluster, central display and optional passenger display feature an optimized user interface with additional functions. The mode switch on the steering wheel now comes as standard. For Taycan models equipped with the Sport Chrono package and the Performance Battery Plus, there is a special push-to-pass button on the mode switch.

Using the new control lever on the left behind the steering wheel, control of the driver assistance systems is even more intuitive. Apple CarPlay has been more deeply integrated into the vehicle displays and functions. The new In-Car Video function enables video streaming on the central display and the passenger display.

Pricing and availability

The new 2025 Taycan sedan and Cross Turismo models are available to order now and expected to reach U.S. Porsche Centers in the course of the summer in 2024. MSRP is as follows and does not include the $1,995 delivery, processing and handling fee:

2025 Taycan: $99,400

2025 Taycan 4S: $118,500

2025 Taycan Turbo: $173,600

2025 Taycan Turbo S: $209,000

2025 Taycan 4 Cross Turismo: $111,100

2025 Taycan 4S Cross Turismo: $125,200

2025 Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo: $176,300

2025 Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo: $211,700

Further information, as well as film and photo material, is available in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

[1] Possible in combination with the Performance Battery Plus. Not available for 2WD Taycan or the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo.

