Branding experts and music industry leaders Joe Belliotti and Rebecca Jolly provide insider strategies, frameworks, and principles to help brands utilize music as their most powerful marketing asset

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The new book “How Music Grows Brands: The Field Guide” is available today Jan. 10 across book retailers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

“How Music Grows Brands” provides brand marketers and music industry executives with the strategies and tools necessary to create mutually beneficial music-marketing partnerships across artist endorsements, live events, content creation, sonic branding and more. In their first book, Belliotti and Jolly introduce Brand dB, a proprietary methodology, a roadmap for long-term success.

“Our goal is to equip brand marketers with the strategies and tools to connect emotionally with consumers through music,” co-author Joe Belliotti said. “When a brand creates value for itself through music, it’s a win-win-win. Brands become stronger, brands invest more in the music community and fans benefit from richer music experiences.”

Joe Belliotti currently serves as SVP Brand for Songtradr, Inc. and spent eight years as the Head of Global Music for The Coca-Cola Company, creating globally renowned campaigns across the company’s portfolio of brands for the FIFA World Cup, the Olympic Games and Share a Coke. He has been recognized multiple times on the Billboard Power 100 List and featured on the Billboard Branding Power Players report.

“Music is the #1 passion point across demographics, yet too few brands embed music as a core part of their marketing strategy. This book is the how-to guide,” notes co-author Rebecca Jolly. “How Music Grows Brands” is designed for anyone interested in the intersection of music and brands — from CMOs to those in the music industry looking to partner with brands and students exploring careers in the space.”

Rebecca Jolly is currently Managing Director at a media network in the U.K. and a global business consultant focused on innovative brand solutions for start-ups and international enterprises across the music, publishing, and entertainment industries.

“Brands such as Apple, Coca-Cola and Vans have been using music to connect with audiences for decades. We believe music can be the most powerful tool in every brand’s playbook,” said Joe Belliotti.

Both authors have spoken at leading music and marketing industry events including Cannes Lions, Advertising Week and SXSW, and their work and thought leadership has been featured in Entrepreneur, Forbes, Music Week, Variety, and Ad Age, to name a few.

