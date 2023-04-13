From swing sets to pergolas and gazebos, consumers can design the backyard of their dreams with Backyard Discovery’s ready-to-assemble sets

PITTSBURG, Kan., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Backyard Discovery, the leaders in outdoor play and patio products, is helping homeowners create their dream backyard just in time for the warmer months ahead. The company introduced new styles, colors and options across their entire play and patio product lines to ensure consumers can find the perfect set to complement their yard.

In addition to adding beauty and function, Backyard Discovery products are all built to withstand the outdoor elements including sun, rain, extreme temperatures, and high winds. They are the only company on the market with pergolas and gazebos that are Pro-Tect® certified to withstand up to 100 mph winds and up to 30 inches of snow.

“Backyard Discovery has been a trusted resource for homeowners for over 30 years. We pride ourselves on creating durable, premium products that are also affordable,” said Heather Napier, Director of Marketing for Backyard Discovery. “We know that a backyard redesign is an investment, which is why our products are designed to withstand the test of time.”

The Backyard Discovery Portfolio of Products Includes:

Backyard Discovery Gazebos: offered in a variety of sizes, styles and materials, the extensive line of Backyard Discovery gazebos helps homeowners stay protected from the elements and extend the time they spend outside, year-round. Top sellers include:

NEW! Slope Roof Gazebos : This new product line complements the architectural style of any home while its functionality will prevent water from accumulating on the roof. Available in three different sizes, and in galvanized steel or cedar wood finishes, these gazebos are all Pro-Tect® Certified to withstand 100 mph winds and higher roof loads. Available at www.backyarddiscovery.com, in select retailers and Amazon.

Norwood Gazebo : This cedar wood structure is naturally resistant to decay and provides comfort and protection from the outdoor elements with its thermal insulated steel roof, which reduces heat transfer by up to 20 degrees. The set features an exclusive PowerPort® with three electrical outlets and three USB ports for convenience of charging devices or hanging outdoor lights. Pro-Tect® Certified performance structure able to withstand the weight of up to 30 inches of snow and up to 100 mph winds. Available on www.backyarddiscovery.com, in select retailers and on Amazon.

Barrington Gazebo :

This durable set constructed of cedar wood features powder coated steel brackets and hardware, steel anchoring brackets and a dent-resistant steel roof. Features the exclusive PowerPort® with three electrical outlets and three USB ports for convenience of charging devices or hanging outdoor lights. Pro-Tect® certified performance structure able to withstand the weight of up to 30 inches of snow and up to 100 mph winds. Available on www.backyarddiscovery.com, in select retailers and on Amazon.



Pergolas: a beautiful addition to any backyard, the line of Backyard Discovery pergolas includes a wide variety of choices – from wood to metal to smaller footprint cabana pergolas. Each design is available in assorted colors, to complement any landscape and yard.

Metal Pergolas: The Backyard Discovery state-of-the art collection of powder coated, galvanized steel construction makes this line of pergolas completely maintenance free and rust resistant while offering protection against chipping, scratching, corrosion, and UV harm. Pro-Tect® Certified to withstand wind up to 100 mph. Available at www.backyarddiscovery.com, in select retailers and on Amazon.

Wood Pergolas: Constructed of 100% Cedar Wood, these sets are naturally resistant to decay and come with pre-cut, pre-drilled, pre-stained pieces for easy assembly. Available at www.backyarddiscovery.com, in select retailers and on Amazon.



Swing sets and Playhouses: known for their premium quality and durability, the swing sets and playhouses from Backyard Discovery are some of the most sought after on the market. The company offers a wide variety of styles, sizes, and designs to ensure a fit in every backyard. Sold on www.backyarddiscovery.com, in select retailers and on Amazon.

Grill Gazebos: These smaller footprint gazebos keep every grill master safe from the elements. Available in multiple styles and designs to suit any need. Available at www.backyarddiscovery.com, in select retailers and on Amazon.

For more information on Backyard Discovery, or their new line of products, please visit www.backyarddiscovery.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Backyard Discovery

For over 30 years, Backyard Discovery has been producing the highest quality wooden swing sets, playhouses, pergolas, gazebos, and patio products for the home. Our team of innovators and specialists are passionate about bringing our love of quality family moments to your backyard. We are everyday parents just like you, while also expert craftsmen with a long legacy of building great products for millions of customers. We strive to take kids outside (just like we were) where they can flex both their muscles and their minds.

