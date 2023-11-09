The New Store by The New School curates community-inspired designs and crafts from design faculty, students and alumni to share with the world.

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The New School — a university dedicated to positive change and challenging convention through design, the liberal and fine arts, and the social sciences — will have a booth at the beloved Union Square Holiday Market in New York City from November 16 to December 24. The booth will display a selection of products designed and created by students, faculty, and alumni of Parsons School of Design, as well as the broader New School community. As one of the world’s premier educational institutions, The New School is a wellspring of creative talent that the university’s leaders want to make accessible for wider audiences, including its own students, staff, and families.

“The Union Square Holiday Market is an ideal exhibition for our designers’ fantastic projects, and it will also let us tell the stories of the people behind the work,” said Alexis Coyle Minogue, Head of Business Development & Licensing. “By participating in events like the market, and expanding The New Store to include community-designed products, we are excited to give people a chance to interact with world-class design and create stronger bonds among members of The New School.”

As part of their commitment to promoting community designs, The New School leaders work to secure multiple opportunities for design showcases. The student, faculty, and alumni products and designs at Union Square will also be made available online at The New Store Community Marketplace, part of the New School’s online store.

“I’m so happy to have my designs featured at the market, and I’m very grateful to the university for giving us this platform,” said Harsha Gupta, a current Parsons Strategic Design Management student. “This spirit of togetherness and support is a big reason that my time at the university has been so rewarding, and greatly influenced the inspiration behind my designs.”

Union Square Holiday Market visitors will have the chance to buy apparel, jewelry, accessories, decor, and more from 23 The New School designers. Each design is unique but tied to the others by the rigor, boldness, artistry, and attention to detail the university has worked to instill in its students since 1896.

The New School encourages all those interested in groundbreaking design to explore the exhibition at the Union Square Holiday Market. Visitors may also browse the designs, learn about the inspiration behind them, and get in touch with the designers who created their favorites at The New Store Community Marketplace: https://www.thenewstore.nyc/

The New School

Founded in 1919, The New School was established to advance academic freedom, tolerance, and experimentation. A century later, The New School remains at the forefront of innovation in higher education, inspiring more than 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students to challenge the status quo in design and the social sciences, liberal arts, management, the arts, and media. The university welcomes thousands of adult learners annually for continuing education courses and public programs that encourage open discourse and social engagement. Through our online learning portals, research institutes, and international partnerships, The New School maintains a global presence.

