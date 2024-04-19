Healthcare and real estate executives bring expertise to NYAM’s health equity mission.

New York, NY, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) has announced the appointment of six new members to its Board of Trustees: Gil Addo, Natalia Cineas, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, Beth Oliver, DNP, RN, FAAN, Marie-Laure S. Romney, MD, MBA, Jannine Versi, MBA, and Mark S. Weiss.

“NYAM is pleased to welcome this dynamic group of leaders to our Board of Trustees. Their extensive experience, unique perspectives, and dedication to our mission to advance health equity will expand NYAM’s innovation and impact,” said Ann Kurth, PhD, CNM, MPH, President, The New York Academy of Medicine.

“I extend my congratulations and warm welcome to this outstanding cohort of new Trustees who join me and our esteemed colleagues on the board in the governance of The New York Academy of Medicine,” said Wayne J. Riley, MD, MPH, MBA, MACP, NYAM Board Chair and President of SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University

Gil Addo

Gil Addo is co-founder of RubiconMD, a CVS Health company. RubiconMD’s digital health platform empowers primary care clinicians with access to virtual specialty care from top medical specialists to improve patient care. Founded in 2013, RubiconMD serves primary care clinicians across 37 states. The Huffington Post named RubiconMD one of the “Five Companies Defining the Future of Healthcare” and, in 2020, AllianceBernstein ranked RubiconMD no. 12 on its list of the top 25 private companies disrupting healthcare. Prior to founding RubiconMD, Gil was a consultant at Putnam Associates, a pharma strategy consultancy, where he designed payer and market access strategies for Fortune 500 clients. He previously held strategy and business development roles at Xerox, Cubist (acquired by Merck), and two early-stage healthcare ventures. Gil has appeared in Inc., Forbes, CNBC, Fortune, and Entrepreneur Magazine. He’s been named one of Forbes’s “30 Under 30” in healthcare, Crain’s New York’s Business 40 Under 40, and Business Insider’s 30 under 40 in healthcare. In 2020, Crain’s New York Business named Gil to its list of the Most Notable in Health Care and in 2017, he received its Heritage Healthcare Innovator of the Year award. He holds a BS in economics and biomedical engineering from Yale University and an MBA from Harvard University.

“I am incredibly honored to be elected as a board member to The New York Academy of Medicine. Advancing health equity and tackling the barriers that prevent individuals from quality health care is not easy, but it is critical. It is a privilege to join NYAM and work alongside industry leaders who are inspired by the same mission and vision of health for all.”

Natalia Cineas, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN

Natalia Cineas, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Nursing Executive, and Co-Chair, Equity and Access Council for NYC Health + Hospitals, the largest municipal public health care system in the nation, serving more than 1.4 million New Yorkers annually in some 70 patient care locations, directing more than 9,600 nurses. Dr. Cineas previously held nursing leadership roles at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital and Columbia University Medical Center-NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. She serves as adjunct faculty at Columbia University School of Nursing. In 2021, Dr. Cineas was named a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, one of the most significant milestones in a nurse leader’s career, in which their accomplishments are honored by their colleagues within and outside the profession. She is currently serving a two-year term on the Academy’s Fellow Selection Committee. She also serves as president of the New York City American Heart Association Board; s a member of the Helene Fuld College of Nursing Board; a member of the Promoting Health in Haiti Board; a member of the Women’s Leadership Council of Stony Brook University Board; as Keynote Speaker for the Nursing World Conference; a founding member of the National Black Nurses Association Greater NYC Chapter; and a board member on the Long Island University Harriet Rothkopf Heilbrunn School of Nursing Professional Nursing Advisory Board.

“I am pleased and honored to serve as a Trustee on the New York Academy of Medicine, an organization that is committed to advancing health equity and promoting healthy communities. The mission and vision of The New York Academy of Medicine dovetails perfectly with the public health mission of NYC Health + Hospitals to serve the most vulnerable patients and communities, helping all New Yorkers live longer and healthier lives.”

Marie-Laure S. Romney, MD, MBA

Marie-Laure S. Romney, MD, MBA, is Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital. In this role Dr. Romney manages day-to-day operations, oversees operating and capital budgets, and implements clinical strategy at the hospital. Dr. Romney joined NYP in 2018, and most recently served as Vice President of Operations at NYP/Columbia, where she directed the administration of clinical departments. She also served as Vice Chair of Quality and Patient Safety at Columbia University Department of Emergency Medicine. Prior to joining Columbia, she served as Director of Quality, Continuous Improvement and Patient Safety in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Kings County Hospital Center and as Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at SUNY Downstate Medical Center. Dr. Romney holds an undergraduate degree from Cornell University, a medical degree from Rutgers University Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and a master of business administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Joining The New York Academy of Medicine as a Trustee is an immense honor for me. I am humbled to be part of an organization that is dedicated to driving access to high-quality healthcare for all. Together, we can make a profound impact on the lives of individuals and communities, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to receive the care they deserve. I am excited to contribute my knowledge and passion to this noble cause, and look forward to working alongside fellow Trustees to create lasting change in the healthcare landscape.”

Beth Oliver, DNP, RN, FAAN

Beth Oliver, DNP, RN, FAAN, is Chief Nurse Executive and Senior Vice President of Cardiac Services at Mount Sinai Health System. Dr. Oliver is responsible for the practice of nursing across the Health System and collaborates with the senior executive team, as well as chief nursing officers throughout Mount Sinai. Her top priorities as the Chief Nurse Executive include ensuring the safety and quality of care for patients, supporting and advancing the professional development of the health system’s nurses, transforming care around the needs of patients and communities, and partnering on the transition from volume to value. As a nationally recognized cardiac leader, Dr. Oliver develops cardiovascular service line strategy and leads cardiac services operations while ensuring the delivery of top quality care to Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital. Dr. Oliver received her MS from Columbia University and her DNP from Case Western Reserve University, and was inducted as a fellow into the American Academy of Nursing in 2022.

“As I step into my role as a new member of the Board of Trustees at The New York Academy of Medicine, I’m invigorated by the opportunity to contribute to our shared mission of advancing health equity. I believe that nursing plays a pivotal role in shaping the future landscape of healthcare and in fostering healthier communities. With a deep-seated commitment to this belief, I am eager to collaborate with fellow board members and work tirelessly toward a future where every individual has access to quality healthcare and where health disparities are a thing of the past.”

Jannine Versi, MBA

Jannine Versi, MBA, is the co-founder and CEO of Elektra Health, a digital health company that provides evidence-based care and support for women navigating the menopause transition and their health in the decades that follow. Jannine has spent her career in healthcare, technology, and government. She was on the founding team of Cityblock Health, which addresses the complex medical and social needs of Medicaid and dually eligible beneficiaries. Earlier on, she held roles at Google and was a senior executive in the Obama Administration. Jannine earned her BA from the University of Pennsylvania, her MBA from Harvard Business School, and was a Fulbright Scholar. She lives with her husband and twins in Brooklyn.

“I am honored to join The New York Academy of Medicine under the visionary leadership of Dr. Ann Kurth. As a student of history and an entrepreneur focused on improving women’s health outcomes, I find NYAM’s mission and contributions to women’s health and public health over nearly 18 decades simply awe-inspiring. I look forward to helping NYAM continue to make bold and ambitious progress in public health to safeguard current and future generations’ opportunities to live healthier lives.“

Mark S. Weiss

Mark S. Weiss is an Executive Vice Chairman and member of Cushman & Wakefield Global Advisory Board. He is universally regarded as a leading commercial broker/advisor/tactician within the real estate industry with a significant practice in healthcare. His range of experience and expertise includes successfully completing some of the City’s most noteworthy and complex transactions in leasing, sales and development. He has represented Mount Sinai, MSKCC, Montefiore Medical Center, Columbia Presbyterian, and the New York Proton Center, as well as The Brooklyn Hospital. Mark has won the Real Estate Board of New York’s Most Ingenious Deal of the Year four times. Mark is also a highly regarded published author, having written an acclaimed book on the impact of breast cancer on the spouse of a breast cancer patient. He is also on the Board of The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

“Health equity is a basic human right. We cannot be a great society if all don’t have access to the enormous stores of knowledge that reside in our great health care institutions. NYAM’s mission aligns perfectly with my deep personal commitment to a healthier New York City…all of New York City.”

