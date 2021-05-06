The New York Academy of Medicine Welcomes Five New Trustees

Healthcare, Business & Academic Leaders Join Health Equity-Focused Nonprofit

New York, NY, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) has announced the appointment of five new members to its Board of Trustees. The new Trustees hold leadership roles across health systems, healthcare business and academic medicine:

Martine Ferland, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mercer

Julia Iyasere, MD, MBA, Executive Director, the Dalio Center for Health Justice, NewYork-Presbyterian

Jennifer H. Mieres, MD, FACC, MASNC, FAHA, Professor of Cardiology, Occupational Medicine, Epidemiology & Prevention and Associate Dean of Faculty Affairs, Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell

Philip O. Ozuah, MD, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Montefiore Medicine

Richard Park, MD, FACEP, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Ascend Partners; Founder, CityMD

“NYAM is fortunate to have a Board of Trustees composed of leaders in their fields who share our commitment to achieving health equity,” said Judith A. Salerno, MD, MS, NYAM President. “Our five newest Trustees bring to NYAM’s work a broad range of valuable expertise and perspectives that will contribute significantly toward our vision of health for all.”

“We are pleased to welcome these outstanding new Trustees to the Board,” said Wayne J. Riley, MD, MPH, MBA, MACP, NYAM Board Chair and President of SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University. “Their breadth, depth of professional involvement and contributions will be welcome perspectives as we work collectively to advance the important work of the Academy during this time of pandemic and beyond.”

Martine Ferland is President and CEO of Mercer, a $5 billion global leader in redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. She also serves as Vice Chair of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), Mercer’s parent and the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Before being named Mercer’s President and CEO in 2019, Ms. Ferland served as Mercer’s Group President responsible for leading Regions and Global Business Solutions. Before that, she served as President of Mercer’s Europe and Pacific Region.

“I am pleased to join The New York Academy of Medicine at this extraordinary time in our history, as people and organizations are forever changing the way we look at our physical, mental and financial well-being. I look forward to partnering with NYAM to address the inequities that stand in the way of accessing care and living healthy lives,” Ms. Ferland said.

Dr. Julia Iyasere is Executive Director of the Dalio Center for Health Justice at NewYork-Presbyterian. In this role, she leads the Dalio Center’s efforts to address longstanding health disparities due to race, socio-economic differences, limited access to care, and other complex factors that impact the well-being of our communities disproportionately. Dr. Iyasere brings more than a decade of experience in medicine to her new role in the Dalio Center. She was previously the Associate Chief Medical Officer for Service Lines and the Co-Director of the Care Team Office at NewYork-Presbyterian. Dr. Iyasere is also Assistant Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

“The mission and vision of The New York Academy of Medicine have never been more important—to drive progress towards improved health through health equity and help everyone achieve a healthy life. Through thought leadership, advocacy, and dedication to public service, NYAM has been and continues to be integral to the fabric of New York City and I am truly honored to be part of such a tremendous legacy,” Dr. Iyasere said.

Dr. Jennifer H. Mieres is a Senior Vice President of Northwell Health’s Center for Equity of Care. She provides strategic guidance for Northwell’s diversity and health equity initiatives and serves as the health systems first Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer. Dr. Mieres is the Associate Dean of Faculty Affairs and a professor of cardiology at The Zucker School of Medicine and is also a member of Northwell’s Katz institute of Women’s Health steering committee. She is actively involved in community service and is a national spokesperson for AHA’s Go Red for Women movement.

“Becoming a board member of NYAM and representing Northwell is of great importance to me and my colleagues at this crucial moment of time as we grapple with grave health disparities unmasked by Covid-19. As our nation redesigns our health care delivery model to focus on health equity and provide culturally sensitive healthcare and foster an inclusive workplace, there is a critical need for strategic and focused national public-private partnerships to address health disparities,” Dr. Mieres said.

Dr. Philip Ozuah is the President and CEO of Montefiore Medicine, the umbrella organization for the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the 11 hospitals and over 300 clinical centers of Montefiore Health System. A nationally recognized physician, leader, executive, researcher, teacher and author, he has served as President of Montefiore Health System, Professor and University Chairman of Pediatrics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Physician-in-Chief of Children’s Hospital at Montefiore. Dr. Ozuah holds a medical degree from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, a master’s degree in Education from the University of Southern California, and a PhD from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

“I’m honored to join the Board of Trustees of The New York Academy of Medicine,” Dr. Ozuah said.

Dr. Richard Park is a healthcare investor, entrepreneur, and board-certified emergency medicine physician. He is currently CEO of Rendr, a primary care practice serving the Asian population in New York City. In 2010, as CEO he founded and led CityMD, an urgent care practice with over 150 locations ​in the Greater New York area, which expanded to over 200 locations in 2019 after merging with Summit Medical Group. He is co-founder of Ascend Capital Partners, a middle market growth private equity fund investing in healthcare service providers.

“As a child of struggling Asian immigrants, I understand the deeply rooted barriers to equal health services for immigrants and people of color. As an emergency medicine physician, I believe that no one should be discriminated against or face disadvantages—regardless of who they are, where they live, or how much money they make. I am honored to join NYAM in the hope of working with industry leaders to increase opportunities for everyone to live their healthiest life,” Dr. Park said.

About The New York Academy of Medicine

The New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) tackles the barriers that prevent every individual from living a healthy life. NYAM generates the knowledge needed to change the systems that prevent people from accessing what they need to be healthy such as safe and affordable housing, healthy food, healthcare and more. Through its high-profile programming for the general public, focused symposia for health professionals, and its base of dedicated Fellows and Members, NYAM engages the minds and hearts of those who also value advancing health equity to maximize health for all. To learn more, visit NYAM.org and follow @NYAMNYC on social media.

###

CONTACT: Kiri Oliver The New York Academy of Medicine 212-822-7278 [email protected]