Early Bird Season Tickets Now Available – 25% Off General Public Tickets With Purchase of Just Three Shows for a Limited Time

Orem, Utah, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Noorda Center for the Performing Arts at Utah Valley University announces its much-anticipated 2024-25 season lineup today, promising an array of performances that will enchant audiences from all walks of life.

Kicking off the season, the incomparable Ben Folds will take the stage with his unparalleled talent and innovative approach to music. Folds, celebrated for his genre-defying style and captivating live performances, will deliver an evening of musical mastery that is sure to leave audiences spellbound.

Next up, Jessica Vosk will return to The Noorda for a second time with her powerhouse vocals and dynamic stage presence. Known for her critically acclaimed performances on Broadway and beyond, Vosk will treat audiences to an unforgettable experience, showcasing her talent in a performance that promises to be a display of emotion and artistry.

Dean Courtney Davis, leader of UVU School of the Arts, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming season, stating, “The Noorda’s 2024-25 season embodies the spirit of artistic excellence and engagement that defines The Noorda and The School of the Arts at UVU. We are thrilled to present a lineup that celebrates the rich tapestry of performing arts from around the world.”

Managing Director Kevin Warnick echoes this sentiment, adding, “We are excited to welcome renowned artists such as Ben Folds and Jessica Vosk to The Noorda stages. Their performances, along with the other exciting acts in our lineup, promise to make this season one to remember.”

In addition to the headliners, the season highlights include Ballet Folklórico de México, the gravity-defying feats of The Peking Acrobats, and the soulful melodies of New Orleans Songbook: A Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS Production. Audiences can also look forward to An Evening With Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea, the mesmerizing vocals of Indigenous singer/songwriter Charly Lowry, and the harmonious sounds of a cappella quartet Nobuntu, among other great performers.

With an eclectic mix of performances spanning various genres and cultures, The Noorda’s 2024-25 season will captivate audiences and ignite a passion and sense of wonder for the performing arts.

Early bird season tickets are on sale on May 6 at uvu.edu/thenoorda/season-tickets. Patrons can purchase tickets to just three shows to receive 25% off general public tickets for a limited time.

Ticket-Purchasing Options:

Season tickets for The Noorda’s 2024-25 performances can be purchased online at uvu.edu/thenoorda/season-tickets, by phone at 801-863-7529, or in person at The Blair Family Box Office located at 800 West University Parkway, Orem, UT, 84058.

CONTACT: Erika Stone Utah Valley University 310-351-1101 [email protected]