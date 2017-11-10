The Nordic-American Life Science Conference to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

The Nordic-American Life Science Conference will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. The Nordic-American Life Science Conference is an investor and partnering conference gathering healthcare technology executives and investors from North America and the Nordic countries – Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark.

In honor of the occasion, Thomas Tangen, Head of Healthcare Banking, DNB, will ring the Closing Bell.

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

Monday, November 13, 2017 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

The Nordic-American Life Science Conference is an investor and partnering conference gathering healthcare technology executives and investors from North America and the Nordic countries – Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. The conference connects promising, innovative healthcare technology companies and Nordic Life Science organizations with investors, external innovation scouts and business developers in the U.S.

The target audience includes Pharma/Biotech, Diagnostics, Medtech and Digital Health.

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

