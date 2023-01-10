Denise Hyater-Lindenmuth (MA, MBA) brings over 30 years of experience to the Network managing top health care organizations.

Denise Hyater-Lindenmuth, MA, MBA was brought on as the NWHN’s new settled Executive Director this month, ending a year-long period of interim leadership for the organization. Denise brings to the Network more than 30 years of experience and has held senior level roles at top health care organizations like the American Cancer Society, Children’s National Medical Center, Whitman-Walker Health, and Melwood. Most recently, she was the Executive Director of Brain Injury Services, an organization that provides education, advocacy, and programs for individuals impacted by traumatic brain injury.

Denise’s expertise includes organizational strategy, partnership-building, team leadership, communications, and fundraising. Her references praised her collaborative leadership style, effective communication and advocacy skills, and her ability to build strong and lasting relationships. Denise earned an MBA at The George Washington University where she focused on financial management and organizational development, a Master’s degree from Trinity Washington University in Health Education, and a Bachelor’s degree at Howard University in Public Relations. She enjoys conversational Spanish and Portuguese and lives in Washington, D.C. with her husband Philip.

“We are delighted to have found Denise,” said Abigail Arons, chair of the NWHN Board of Directors. “She is joining the Network at a critical time in health policy in the U.S. Under her leadership, we will continue to address some of the biggest challenges in women’s health care access and equity, while collaborating with new and existing partners. Together, we will set a clear policy agenda for ensuring that we all receive quality, comprehensive, and equitable health care that empowers and supports us in our lives.” Please join us in congratulating Denise, and read on for her personal statement:

A PERSONAL STATEMENT FROM DENISE HYATER-LINDENMUTH (MBA, MA) THE NETWORK’S NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

To the Friends and Supporters of the National Women’s Health Network,

I am honored to serve as the next Executive Director of The National Women’s Health Network. It is a wonderful opportunity to be part of this organization as it works to shape policy for critical health issues.

Throughout my career, I have witnessed first-hand the disparate outcomes due to inequities in our health care system and in the allied health professions. I believe that with equal access to health care, science-based information, and resources in rural, urban and other marginalized communities, millions of people will have a chance at living longer, healthier lives.

I am committed to embodying the Network’s core values, one of which is having “lived experience.” I am confident these values will guide me to ensure our work and our blueprint for success represents the integrity you deserve. In fact, I began my lived experience journey more than ten years ago when I was given the chance to advance breast health care for women and men by participating in a clinical trial.

In my experience leading organizations and teams, I know we can only be successful through authentic relationships and transparent communication. I look forward to meeting with you, listening to your perspectives and ideas, and, together, building a strategy that responds to the most critical priorities.

Sincerely,

Denise Hyater-Lindenmuth, MA, MBA

The National Women’s Health Network is supported by our members. We fight for a world where we all have access to high-quality, affordable health care by shaping policy at the federal level, funding and training grassroots health organizations, and providing accurate, reliable health information to the public.

