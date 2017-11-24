The observation status of Robert Friman International AB is updated (345/17)

On September 21, 2017, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Robert Friman International AB (the “Company”) were to receive observation status due to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company’s financial position with reference to two press releases published by the Company on that same day.

On November 20, 2017, the Company published a press release with information that the Swedish Tax Agency (Sw: Skatteverket) had not granted the Company’s subsidiary a deferment of payment of value added tax of MSEK 41.5, due on November 13, 2017.

The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in substantial uncertainty regarding the company or the pricing of its listed financial instruments.

With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Robert Friman International AB (FRIM, ISIN code SE0008320345, order book ID 054042) shall be given observation status also with reference to the above circumstance.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Elias Skog, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.