The Office Gurus® Named First Place Call Center and One of the "Best Companies for Young Professionals"

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

SEMINOLE, Fla., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Office Gurus®, a division of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), has been awarded first place among Call Centers and fourth place overall in the “Best Companies for Young Professionals” rankings by Employers for Youth.

Employers for Youth is a quantitative study that seeks to recognize the best companies for young professionals in Latin America. On its first edition in El Salvador, results were based on employee survey responses across multiple industries.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Employers for Youth as a leading place to work in El Salvador,” said Dominic Leide, President of The Office Gurus. “Our combination of exceptional employees and terrific clients is what creates a best-in-class workplace for all of our GURUS, and provides our team with exceptional growth opportunities in a rewarding and fun environment.”

The Office Gurus is an award-winning global BPO company, offering custom solutions through call center outsourcing services from its centers in El Salvador, Belize, Jamaica and the U.S., as well as agents working from home in each country. The Office Gurus Wins Award for Best Global Call Center and BPO Provider 2019

Superior Group of Companies, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

The Office Gurus® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus® implements customized solutions for its customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve their customers’ service experiences.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com or www.TheOfficeGurus.com for more information.

